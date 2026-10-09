Hawkeye Wrestling Academy Life Training Center Takes Next Step

New HWA Training Center

Indoor Rendering of Facility

HWA Training Center Lead by 4x All American, Alex Marinelli

Naming Rights and Sponsorships now available to Eastern Iowa Wrestling Facility

IOWA CITY, IA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alex Marinelli, a four-time NCAA All-American and four-time Big Ten Wrestling Champion at the University of Iowa, has announced plans to develop a brand-new wrestling training facility in Eastern Iowa, creating an exciting opportunity for the next generation of boys and girls wrestlers across the region.Building on Iowa's nationally recognized wrestling tradition, the planned facility will provide a dedicated environment for athletes to train, develop their skills, build confidence, and pursue their goals both on and off the mat. Marinelli, one of the most accomplished wrestlers in University of Iowa history, is looking to bring his championship experience, competitive mindset, and passion for the sport to a new generation of athletes.A New Destination for Wrestling in Eastern IowaThe proposed training facility represents an investment in the continued growth of youth wrestling, with an emphasis on creating opportunities for both boys and girls to participate in one of Iowa's most celebrated sports.As girls wrestling continues to gain momentum across Iowa and throughout the country, the facility will look to support the next generation of female athletes alongside the region's established boys wrestling programs. The vision extends beyond competition, focusing on character development, discipline, leadership, mentorship, and creating an environment where young athletes of all skill levels can thrive.As part of the development, Hawkeye Wrestling Academy has selected SportsMan Solutions to lead its corporate sponsorship and naming rights initiative, connecting businesses and community partners with opportunities to support the new facility and its long-term mission. SportsMan Solutions brings extensive experience in sports facility naming rights, corporate partnerships, and community-focused sponsorship development across the country. Most recently, SportsMan Solutions successfully negotiated the naming rights partnership for fellow University of Iowa Alumni and Basketball standout Kenyon Murray. Murray's sports facility in North Liberty, Iowa will be known as the Corda Sports Center thanks to a partnership with Corda Credit Union. The partnership with Hawkeye Wrestling Academy builds upon SportsMan Solutions' growing presence in Eastern Iowa and its continued work connecting businesses with high-impact sports and recreation developments.Exclusive Naming Rights and Sponsorship Opportunities Now AvailableIn conjunction with the announcement/partnership, exclusive naming rights to the new wrestling complex and a variety of corporate sponsorship opportunities are now available for businesses and organizations interested in supporting the future of wrestling in Eastern Iowa. Potential partnerships include facility naming rights, designated training areas, branded spaces, facility signage, athlete development initiatives, and other customized sponsorship opportunities. These partnerships will offer businesses an opportunity to align their brands with a respected Iowa wrestling champion while supporting youth development, healthy lifestyles, and expanded opportunities for boys and girls athletics.Additional information regarding the facility's location, development timeline, programming, and partnership opportunities will be announced as plans progress. Companies/Foundations interested in sponsorships and naming rights can contact Jacob Goyke at...

Jacob Shandri

Sportsplex West

+1 707-498-0658

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Hawkeye Wrestling Academy Life Training Center Takes Next Step News Provided By SportsMan Solutions October 09, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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