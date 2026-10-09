2Nd T20I: Samson, Tilak Power India To 249/5 Against West Indies In Ranchi

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Oct 9 (IANS) An explosive 82 off 41 balls by Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma's unbeaten 44 off 18 deliveries, complemented by Shreyas Iyer's quickfire 40 off 18 balls, powered India to a formidable 249/5 in 20 overs against the West Indies in the second T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

Samson and Tilak set the stage for India's imposing total with contrasting yet equally destructive knocks, while Iyer's late assault, which included 44 runs off 18 deliveries in the partnership with Tilak, ensured the hosts finished on a high after the visitors briefly fought back through Roston Chase's three-wicket burst.

Samson blazed his way to a quickfire fifty as India comfortably reached 79/1 in the Power-play against the West Indies in the first T20I, racking up huge pressure on the visitors' bowling unit.

Samson scored his ninth T20I fifty off just 21 balls, equaling the fastest half-century by an Indian in T20Is against the West Indies, a feat previously achieved by Virat Kohli.

Kohli's fastest T20I half-century in India against West Indies also came off 21 balls at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, in 2019.

Impression by the right-hander continued from the very first over, unleashing the attack on Windies bowlers and maximizing fielding restrictions. There was a lot of strain on Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd as India cruised ahead in the run rate.

Abhishek Sharma (20 off 12) too got off to a flier but was dismissed by Roston Chase off the off-spinner's first ball. Ishan Kishan opened his account in front of his home crowd before Samson.

As Samson found the fence at will and Kishan took guard patiently, India emerged to stride at six for the loss of no wicket after the first six overs, a position that will certainly give West Indies plenty to ponder.

India kept pushing on the runs, reaching 127/1 at the halfway stage as Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan began to target the West Indies bowlers. Sanju was 72 off just 33 balls when he got out, and local hero Kishan hit 33 from 17 balls, maintaining a brisk scoring rate that kept the visitors on the back foot.

Samson punished the West Indies for the chances they had missed, Kamil Pooran and Motie failing to hold on to the catches after which the right-hander continued his onslaught. Both batters were scoring boundaries regularly, and India looked set to amass a hefty score before the West Indies started thinking about a breakthrough.

India's innings suffered a few setbacks after a blistering start, with the West Indies fighting back through off-spinner Roston Chase.

Ishan Kishan entertained the home crowd with a fluent 43 off 22 balls, including six fours and two sixes, before Chase bowled him in the 12th over to end a promising knock.

The off-spinner then struck again to dismiss Shivam Dube for seven off 10 balls, dragging the left-hander onto his stumps as India lost their third wicket.

Sanju Samson, meanwhile, continued his sensational innings before falling for a magnificent 82 off 41 balls, studded with nine fours and four sixes.

Shamar Springer broke the standstill in the 15th over, with Kamil Pooran taking a catch in the deep to make amends for an earlier dropped chance. Samson received a standing ovation from the Ranchi crowd as he walked back, having registered the highest individual T20I score at the venue. Chase finished his four overs with impressive figures of 3/24, helping the West Indies claw their way back after India's explosive start.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma joined forces to give India a late-innings flourish, powering the hosts to a formidable 249/5 in 20 overs after the West Indies had briefly fought back with a flurry of wickets.

Iyer smashed 40 off just 18 balls, while Tilak remained unbeaten on 44 off 18 deliveries, as the pair added a crucial partnership of 83 runs in 32 deliveries in the death overs to put India firmly in control.

Tilak was particularly destructive, striking boundaries at will and taking the attack to the West Indies bowlers when India needed a strong finish.

Tilak in particular was aggressive in the partnership, smashing a hat-trick of maximums, helping India add a substantial total in the final overs. Naman Dhir chipped in with a four off his only ball, as India finished with 249/5, setting the West Indies a daunting target.

Brief scores: India 249/5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 82, Tilak Varma 44; Roston Chase 3/24, Shamar Springer 2/64) against West Indies.