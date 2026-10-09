Ethan Allen Earns 9Th Consecutive Great Place To Work® Mexico Certification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen's upholstery operations in Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico, have earned Great Place to WorkMexico certification for the ninth consecutive year. Based on both independent analysis and surveys of employees, the certification honors organizations operating in Mexico that provide a great workplace experience.

“Our Silao workshops are an important piece of our vertically integrated business, and our Silao associates provide exceptional craftsmanship. We take pride in having earned this certification for so many years because it shines a spotlight on Ethan Allen's collaborative culture, in which associates can feel valued, included and empowered to do their best work, every day,” stated Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen's Chairman, President and CEO.

Associates of Ethan Allen in Silao have access to on-site health services and medical staff. The company also provides both low-cost meals and daily transportation to and from work.

Earlier this year, for the seventh year in a row, the Silao upholstery plant earned an“Empresa Socialmente Responsable” (Environmentally and Socially Responsible) designation from the Mexican Center for Corporate Philanthropy and the Alliance for Corporate Social Responsibility for its ongoing commitment to social responsibility and sustainability.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD) is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Ethan Allen Design Centers, which represent a mix of company-operated and independent licensee locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, the company manufactures about 75% of its custom-crafted products in its North American manufacturing facilities and has been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at and follow Ethan Allen on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT

Catherine Plaisted

Vice President, Creative Marketing

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