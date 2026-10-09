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Sogeclair: Voting Rights As At 2026/09/30


2026-10-09 11:47:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOGECLAIR
Business corporation with a capital of 3 204 901 Euros
Head Office: 7 avenue Albert Durand – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Tel.: +33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 –
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE


Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital
Section L.233-8 II of French commercial law (“Code de commerce”) and section 223-16 of the general rules of the French Financial Markets Authority (“Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers”)


DATE Total number of shares in the share capital Total number of voting rights
30 September 2026 3,204,901 Total voting rights - brut: 5,428,825
Total voting rights - net*: 5,279,389


* net total: total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares
– shares deprived of voting rights (treasury stock etc.)

Attachment

  • Voting_rights 30 09 2026

MENAFN09102026004107003653ID1111784516



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