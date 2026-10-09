Sogeclair: Voting Rights As At 2026/09/30
|DATE
|Total number of shares in the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|30 September 2026
|3,204,901
|Total voting rights - brut: 5,428,825
|Total voting rights - net*: 5,279,389
* net total: total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares
– shares deprived of voting rights (treasury stock etc.)
Attachment
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Voting_rights 30 09 2026
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