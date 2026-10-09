Classic Never Fades Make It Yours: 2026 Icaur International User Summit Announces Official Theme



The 2026 iCAUR International User Summit will take place from October 19–23 in Wuhu, China, under the theme "Classic Never Fades | Make It Yours".

The theme stems from iCAUR's ongoing reflection on its relationship with global users: vehicle delivery is not the end of a product's story, but the beginning of the user's journey - the rest of the narrative is theirs to shape.

Translating this philosophy into tangible, hands-on experiences, the main conference will be anchored by three core experience pillars: the inaugural iCAUR MOD FEST, a Life Ecosystem Exhibition, and a Multi-Scenario Test Drive Camp. During the summit, iCAUR will also share its plans for a global modification ecosystem and owner communities, transforming user engagement from one-off events into a lasting, ongoing relationship.

WUHU, China, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 iCAUR International User Summit is set for October 19–23 in Wuhu, China, with "Classic Never Fades | Make It Yours" confirmed as its official theme. Global users, media representatives and partners will get together to explore what iCAUR vehicles can become as they become part of different lifestyles.

For iCAUR,“Make It Yours” is more than a brand slogan for this summit. It reflects the brand's deeper thinking on the relationship between people and cars: vehicle delivery is not the end of the product story, but the beginning of the user's story.

The Origin of 'Make It Yours'

Previously, automotive brands largely focused on answering the question of "what a car is." However, iCAUR seeks to pose a different question: Once a car is in the user's hands, what can it become?

As Chery Group's iCAUR enters into more than 40 markets worldwide, users across countries and regions interact with and interpret the brand in their own unique ways. Some use their vehicles for daily urban commuting, others venture off-road for outdoor exploration, while many modify their cars to add new functions and expressive styling.

Global users reimagine the same vehicle model differently, shaped by their cultural backgrounds, lifestyles and personal preferences. One single car can carry vastly different meanings, defined by its owner's choices.

This is the inspiration behind iCAUR's presentation of "Make It Yours".

iCAUR aims to reserve sufficient flexibility within its products, design and ecosystem, empowering users to define their personal bond with an iCAUR vehicle according to their preferences and lifestyles.

"Make It Yours" means placing choices and creative possibilities in users' hands, enabling them to become genuine co-authors of their car's story.









[Classic Never Fades | Make It Yours]

After Delivery, iCAUR Hands the“Right to Define” to Users

"Make It Yours" first manifests in iCAUR's product philosophy.

A vehicle needs a distinct character-and enough flexibility for users to build on its factory configuration. Take the iCAUR V23 for example: it comes pre-fitted with over 20 factory-standard modification interfaces. Its loop-style roof rack supports a maximum static load of 200 kg and can accommodate side tents, side ladders and outdoor gear. In addition, users can alter the vehicle's appearance and functionality via interchangeable exterior kits.









[iCAUR V23]

The iCAUR V27 follows the same design mindset. As an all-round hybrid SUV blending classic boxy design with new-energy technology, the V27 boasts a 5-meter-class body, the Golden REEV (Range-extended Electric Vehicle) powertrain and i-AWD (Intelligent All-wheel Drive) system. It features 39 ecosystem interfaces and more than 1,000 ecosystem modification parts, covering functional upgrades, outdoor leisure and storage expansion. Factory-level compatibility lets users tailor the vehicle to match their real-world usage scenarios.









[iCAUR V27]

The core logic behind these designs is straightforward: iCAUR builds the car, while users decide what it evolves into. Owners receive not a fully predefined "standard solution", but a starting point for continuous exploration. The summit will also host the global launch of the latest V-family model, the iCAUR V25, adding a new product chapter to this theme.









[iCAUR V25]

Global Creativity Sparks the Inaugural iCAUR MOD FEST

iCAUR users have long embodied the spirit of "Make It Yours":

Some draw inspiration from South Africa's wilderness, adopting military green, orange-and-white stripes and star motifs to align the V23 with local off-road culture and outdoor lifestyles. Other creators take cues from traditional Malaysian batik and hibiscus flowers, reinterpreting local heritage through minimalist graphic designs. The V27 transforms under different creators' visions too: some are inspired by Omani sunsets, mountains and eagles, linking the vehicle to local landscapes and driving culture; others reference classic Woodie station wagons, fitted with wood side panels and Route 66 motifs. There are also builds featuring heart-shaped headlamps, pink wheels and rooftop camping gear, turning the vehicle into a mobile living space filled with companionship, leisure and imagination.







[iCAUR User's Modified Vehicle]

These creations hail from diverse nations and reflect varied lifestyles. They demonstrate that iCAUR users are not merely drivers, but passionate car modifiers and self-expression advocates. On October 19, these creative concepts will gather on one stage for the first time. The inaugural iCAUR MOD FEST will run during the summit, welcoming users, modification enthusiasts and lifestyle companions from multiple markets to showcase bespoke vehicles and innovative lifestyles.

Attendees can browse modified works, cast on-site votes, and learn about vehicle specs, modification approaches and local practices from global markets in the heavy-modification zone. iCAUR will join hands with global modifiers, modification brands and professional engineers to deliver deep dives into modification details, cross-market lifestyle exchanges and accessible hands-on workshops around real vehicles, shifting users from spectators of modification to active participants.

The festival also places vehicles back into real-life scenarios. The urban lifestyle zone features experiences such as coffee and pet-friendly spaces, while the outdoor zone offers interactive activities like pull-up challenges and fishing. Attendees can talk about modifications beside the cars, or discover their own way of being with their vehicle over a cup of coffee, an outdoor challenge or city excursion.

Running in parallel with the iCAUR MOD FEST, the Life Ecosystem Exhibition showcases the open ecosystem iCAUR has built around users' daily lives. Spanning vehicles, accessories, functional upgrades and lifestyle scenarios, a broad roster of ecosystem partners will explore with iCAUR the endless possibilities of what a car can do.

The Multi-Scenario Test Drive Camp puts V-series models into authentic operating environments, letting global users experience vehicle performance across varied road conditions and lifestyle settings. Modification showcases, ecosystem displays and test drives are not isolated activities. Instead, they represent three dimensions of "Make It Yours": showing users what is possible, inviting them into creation, and helping them bring new ideas into their daily lives.





[iCAUR Past Dynamic Test Drive]

From One-Off Event to Ongoing Co-Creation

For iCAUR, "Make It Yours" extends far beyond the closing of the summit.

During the event, iCAUR will share its plans for a global modification ecosystem and owner communities, spanning vehicle modification, ecosystem collaboration and user communities around the world. This carries the brand-user relationship beyond car purchase and usage, into shared participation.

When a vehicle rolls off the production line, it has fixed design, technology and intended purpose. But once it reaches its owner, its true story unfolds. It travels through different cities, tackles diverse roads, carries people's daily lives, and gradually gains new functions, appearances and meanings shaped by user choices. This captures the true essence of "Make It Yours": it is not simply about "making the car yours", but enabling the vehicle to integrate deeply into the user's life and develop unique personal significance.

From brand to product; from product to user; from a one-off encounter to sustained co-creation.

On October 19, iCAUR users across the globe will meet in Wuhu, China.

Make It Yours. This time, the users get to define.

Serena Wang

Email:...

Website: iCAUR GLOBAL WEB



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at