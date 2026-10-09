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Size Of RIKB 27 0415


2026-10-09 11:46:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The size of the RIKB 27 0415 series after the exchange auction on October 9, 2026, is 124,205,962,176 kr. nominal value.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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