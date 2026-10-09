The Success Story Continues: TGW Logistics Increases Revenue By 29 Percent To 1.55 Billion USD

© TGW Logistics Group/APA-Fotoservice/Philipp Greindl

Order intake of TGW Logistics, the warehouse automation specialist, reached an all-time high at 1.99 billion USD, while EBIT rose to 61.7 million USD.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TGW Logistics' 2025/2026 business year (July 1st, 2025, to June 30th, 2026) drew to a close with outstanding figures. The company specializing in warehouse automation, who plans and implements highly automated logistics centers for a wide range of customers from the grocery, fashion, as well as industrial and consumer industries, has reached a new record revenue of 1.55 billion USD. The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 61.7 million USD, and the number of employees grew to 5,063-400 more than in the previous year.

"An increase in revenue by 29 percent is exceptional, even in a dynamic industry such as intralogistics. It also underscores the success of our growth strategy. 1.55 billion USD is the highest revenue in our company's history", Henry Puhl, Chief Executive Officer of TGW Logistics, underlines. "Our order intake is also at an all-time high at 1.99 billion USD".

2.27 BILLION USD OF REVENUE BY 2030:

A large number of companies have opted for the highly automated solutions offered by TGW Logistics in the 2025/26 business year. Among them are British grocery retailer Marks & Spencer, German drugstore brand dm drogerie markt, who commissioned systems in Germany as well as Austria, Dutch healthcare specialist Bausch + Lomb, and Swiss online retailer Galaxus. "The trust our customers have in our solutions and our company is a testament to our competitiveness and innovative power", Henry Puhl remarks. "This trust is the foundation for continued growth: we strive to scratch the two-billion-euro mark in revenue by 2030."

68 MILLION USD FOR INNOVATIONS:

In the last business year, investments in research and development amounted to approximately 68 million USD, corresponding to 4.4 percent of the revenue. "Innovations have been an integral part of our DNA since TGW Logistics was founded in 1969. Our customers' added value is always at the heart of our innovations", Christoph Wolkerstorfer, Chief Technology Officer of TGW Logistics, underlines. Illustrating TGW Logistics' innovative power is their "SmartPocket" pocket sorter system. Its disruptive concept is based on autonomous robots, which is a real game changer in the industry. Its singular approach, including high flexibility and scalability, convinced the judges and won the 2026 German Innovation Award. TGW Logistics will also place emphasis on robotics and artificial intelligence.

NEW LOCATION IN INDIA

TGW Logistics continues growing on an international level, opening its 25th site in the West-Indian technology metropolis Pune in October 2026. The so-called Global Service Center will be focusing on engineering as well software development. The site will be in close collaboration with the European, North American and Asian sites of TGW Logistics. "This foundation enables us to access qualified professionals who are increasingly hard to find in other locations", Sebastian Wolf, Chief Financial Officer of TGW Logistics, stresses.“Simultaneously, we are continuing to invest in Europe and North America. We are convinced that the key to success lies in combining the different regional strengths and relying on international collaboration.”

EMPLOYEES BENEFIT FROM COMPANY SUCCESS

For the 2025/26 business year, TGW Logistics will be distributing 6.8 million USD in the form of dual employee participation. It is a great opportunity for employees to share the company's financial success. In line with transparency and fairness, all employees receive the same base amount. They can either opt for a one-off payment or additional vacation days, whatever their personal preference.

TGW Logistics

TGW Logistics

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The success story continues: TGW Logistics increases revenue by 29 percent to 1.55 billion USD News Provided By TGW Logistics October 09, 2026, 15:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, World & Regional



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