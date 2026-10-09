Uniden Firmware Updates Add Ka Block Controls And P25 Digital Decoding Ahead Of SEMA 2026

Uniden America prepares for SEMA 2026, showcasing product innovation, professional installation partnerships, and its growing enthusiast community.

The Uniden BCD160DN and BCD260DN scanners now support non-encrypted P25 Phase I and Phase II digital voice decoding through a new firmware update.

Uniden's latest firmware update introduces new Ka Block controls for the R4, R4w, R8, and R8w radar detectors, giving owners more control over alert behavior.

Firmware updates bring new Ka Block controls to select R-Series radar detectors and P25 digital decoding to the BCD160DN, BCD260DN, as Uniden prepares for SEMA

FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Uniden America Corporation announced firmware updates for select R-Series radar detectors and the BCD160DN and BCD260DN scanners, adding new capabilities for current owners across two of the company's core product categories.Customer and enthusiast feedback helped shape both updates. Uniden will continue that conversation at SEMA 2026, where it will highlight its relationships with ambassadors and professional installers while discussing its direction for 2027.NEW KA BLOCK CONTROLS GIVE R-SERIES USERS MORE OPTIONSDrivers encounter different signal environments depending on their vehicle and where they drive. Uniden's latest R-Series firmware update gives users more control over how their detector responds to signals within frequency ranges they configure.The update is available for the R4, R4w, R8, and R8w, extending the new functionality to owners of both current and previous-generation R-Series products.The firmware adds a new Ka Block setting with four configuration options: Weak, Mute, adjustable levels from 0.5 through 3.5, and Low Priority (-P).Each option offers a different response:- Weak: Within the user-set frequency range, signals at 2 bars or below do not generate an alert. At 2.5 bars and above, the detector alerts normally.- Mute: Signals within the configured frequency range continue to generate an on-screen alert without an audible alert tone.- Level 0.5–3.5: Users can select a sensitivity threshold. Signals at or below the selected level are not reported audibly or visually; signals above that level are reported normally.- Low Priority (-P): Signals within the user-defined frequency range are assigned a lower reporting priority than signals detected outside that range. The setting does not mute, reduce or block those alerts.For users troubleshooting low-strength internal vehicle false alerts, Weak can serve as a useful starting point. According to Uniden's technical guidance, these false alerts often appear at one to two bars depending on mounting location and vehicle make and model.Uniden has also updated R/TACHTM for iOS and Android and PC Tool version 2.26 to support configuration of the new R-Series settings.Uniden has released an updated R-Series tool for macOS, expanding compatibility to Apple silicon-based Macs (non-Intel) while continuing support for Intel-based Macs. The release builds on the existing Intel-compatible tool and brings a stable R-Series configuration experience to users of newer Mac systems.P25 DIGITAL DECODING COMES TO THE BCD160DN AND BCD260DNUniden is also expanding what owners of the BCD160DN and BCD260DN can receive and decode.A new firmware update enables both scanners to decode non-encrypted APCO P25 Phase I and Phase II digital voice transmissions that these models could not previously monitor.The update is available to current and future owners of the BCD160DN and BCD260DN.The update adds P25 decoding, not P25 trunk tracking.The BCD160DN and BCD260DN can receive transmissions from P25 trunked systems, but they do not track talkgroup IDs (TGIDs) or follow calls as they move across frequencies within a trunked system. When users manually enter the required information, the scanners can decode individual non-encrypted P25 Phase I and Phase II digital voice channels.Owners can install the firmware using the Uniden BC-VUP Firmware Updater. After the firmware update, configuration requires BCDx60DN Scanner Software Version 2.00 or later. The updater and configuration software require Windows.EXPANDING UNIDEN'S PRESENCE IN ENTHUSIAST COMMUNITIESThe firmware updates reflect Uniden's continued engagement with the enthusiast communities that use its products.For scanners, the company has increased its focus on public safety, weather, aviation, racing, rail & more, where access to radio communications can add information and context to activities enthusiasts already follow.Uniden has also begun featuring enthusiast-submitted rigs and setups on Instagram, giving customers a way to show how they use and integrate Uniden products while highlighting the knowledge and creativity within the community. Enthusiasts are encouraged to share their own setups with Uniden on social media for a chance to be featured.Throughout 2026, Uniden has developed educational content, creator partnerships and community activations around these use cases. The work supports its established scanner audience while introducing scanning to people who are new to the category.Uniden applies the same focus to its automotive business, working with creators, installers and drivers who use the technology in real-world conditions. Their experience helps inform product development and support.UNIDEN HEADS TO SEMA 2026At SEMA 2026, Uniden will bring product innovation, community and professional installation together in one place.The company will showcase its work with North American automotive integration and installation partner MSC, including professional installation and premium vehicle integration. Uniden will also continue developing its Driven by Purpose ambassador program with creators and enthusiasts from the communities it serves.Visitors can look forward to booth giveaways and other opportunities to connect with the Uniden team throughout the show.SEMA will also give Uniden an opportunity to discuss its direction and priorities for 2027. Additional details will be shared at the appropriate time.“The updates we're announcing give owners new capabilities and reflect how our products are actually being used,” said Juan Gonzalez, President of Uniden America Corporation.“Staying connected with our customers and enthusiast communities is important to us, whether we're refining product functionality, working with professional installers, or collaborating with ambassadors. We're looking forward to bringing that work together at SEMA and sharing more about where Uniden is headed next.”Additional information about Uniden's SEMA 2026 presence will be announced ahead of the show.ABOUT UNIDEN AMERICA CORPORATIONUniden America Corporation, a subsidiary of Uniden Corporation, is a leading provider of consumer electronics and communications technology. For 60 years, Uniden has developed products designed to keep people connected, informed and aware, with a portfolio spanning radar detection, radio scanners, CB radios, marine electronics and other communication technologies. Uniden serves drivers, professionals and enthusiast communities with products focused on performance, reliability and real-world use.

JD Rico

holMedia - Media Relations for Uniden America Corporation

+1 305-450-9998

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Uniden Firmware Updates Add Ka Block Controls and P25 Digital Decoding Ahead of SEMA 2026 News Provided By holMedia - Media Relations for Uniden America Corporation October 09, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Technology



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