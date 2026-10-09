Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic Establishes Community Legacy Award Honoring Stephen Shaya, M.D., And Mary Shaya

(L-R) Mary Lewis, CEO; Linda Kovan, Co-Chair; Stephen Shaya, M.D., of Akkad Holdings & J&B Medical; and Ian Burnstein, Co-Chair, with the Community Legacy Award at the Dr. Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic

Mary Shaya, President and CEO of J&B Medical and recipient of the Stephen Shaya, M.D. Community Legacy Award.

PONTIAC, MI, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic ("GBCHC") honored Stephen Shaya, M.D., Managing Director of Akkad Holdings and Executive Servant Leader of J&B Medical, and Mary Shaya, President and CEO of J&B Medical, on October 6 with the establishment of the Stephen Shaya, M.D. Community Legacy Award.Created by GBCHC, the award reflects Dr. Shaya's longstanding relationship with the clinic and the values shared by the Burnstein and Shaya families. Both families have built their work in healthcare around service to others and a commitment to carrying that responsibility forward from one generation to the next.“The Stephen Shaya, M.D. Community Legacy Award honors individuals whose leadership extends beyond professional achievement to create lasting, meaningful change in the lives of others,” said Mary Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of the Dr. Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic.“Dr. Shaya believes that healthcare should be rooted in compassion, dignity, and service, and this award celebrates those who continue to carry that legacy forward. It is a privilege to recognize leaders whose impact strengthens our communities for generations to come.”Dr. Shaya's relationship with GBCHC developed over years through a shared commitment to expanding access to care for people who might otherwise go without it. His involvement has included visits to the clinic, advocacy for its mission, and philanthropic support.That relationship carries particular meaning because GBCHC itself began with one physician choosing to answer a need in his community.A cardiologist and humanitarian, Dr. Gary Burnstein believed healthcare should never depend on the ability to pay. In 1997, he answered a Pontiac homeless shelter's call for medical help, treating patients out of a repurposed closet. By 2002, his volunteer work evolved into a dedicated free clinic for uninsured adults. Following his passing in 2003, his family and community carried that vision forward through the clinic that continues to bear his name and values.“My father believed that every person deserves compassionate, high-quality healthcare, regardless of their circumstances,” said Ian Burnstein, Co-Board Chair of the Dr. Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic.“His life's work was guided by service, humility, and an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others. The Stephen Shaya, M.D. Community Legacy Award is an opportunity to recognize individuals who share those values and continue to make an extraordinary impact throughout our community.”That commitment to multi-generational legacy is deeply rooted in the Shaya family. In 1996, Mary Shaya and her late husband, Dr. Fawzi Shaya, founded J&B Medical on principles of family, healthcare, and service to others. Following Dr. Fawzi Shaya's passing in 2020, Mary carried that mission forward as President and CEO, guiding the company's growth while inspiring future generations. Throughout her leadership, she has remained dedicated to community philanthropy, supporting initiatives that strengthen families, expand healthcare access, and extend service far beyond business walls.For Dr. Shaya, being recognized alongside his mother gave the honor a meaning that extended well beyond his own career.“Having a recognition named after you is truly an honor and very humbling. What needs to carry on is not the name of an award but the spirit of giving back to those in need,” said Stephen Shaya, M.D., Managing Director of Akkad Holdings and Executive Servant Leader of J&B Medical.“My late father used to say there are a lot of legends in the cemetery, but very few legacies. Being honored alongside my mother makes this especially meaningful because everything I know about service and compassion begins with her example. The Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic puts those exact values into practice by caring for people with dignity and meeting them where they are. I am deeply grateful to Mary, Ian, Linda, and the entire GBCHC family for establishing an award that will inspire others to serve with that same spirit.”The Stephen Shaya, M.D. Community Legacy Award will carry that spirit forward by recognizing leaders whose influence is measured not simply by what they achieve, but by how their work improves the lives of others and strengthens the communities around them.The establishment of the award brings together two stories that began in different places but share a common principle: meaningful legacies are built through service and sustained by those willing to carry that work forward. From Dr. Burnstein's first patients in Pontiac to the generations that continued his mission, and from Mary Shaya's leadership to the values carried forward by her family, the award recognizes the enduring impact one generation can have on the next.To learn more about the GBCHC, please click the links below:Barry Sanders VideoClickOnDetroit###About the Dr. Gary Burnstein Community Health ClinicThe Dr. Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic is Michigan's largest volunteer-driven free clinic based in Pontiac, Michigan, dedicated to removing barriers and increasing access to quality healthcare. Inspired by the vision of Dr. Gary Burnstein, the clinic provides medical, dental, vision, pharmacy, and specialty services at no cost to eligible uninsured adults in Michigan (83 counties). GBCHC continues to carry forward Dr. Burnstein's belief that every person deserves compassionate, high-quality healthcare regardless of their ability to pay.About J&B MedicalJ&B Medical is a recognized market leader in healthcare focused on enhancing quality of life, improving clinical outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs for consumers and businesses. Its services include insurance-covered and emergency-medical supplies, retail-at-home and veterinary products, and medical technology solutions. J&B Medical is a nationally certified Women's Business Enterprise. For more information, please visit .About Akkad HoldingsAkkad Holdings is the family office of Stephen Shaya, M.D. Founded in 2017, Akkad Holdings was created to align strategy and capital with philanthropy and purpose across a global portfolio of companies. The firm invests in sectors including healthcare, life sciences, technology, and sustainable development. Through strategic partnerships with family offices, sovereign investors, and innovators, Akkad supports ventures that create measurable impact and enduring value worldwide. Guided by its core principles-People, Purpose, and Paying It Forward-Akkad Holdings continues to build a legacy rooted in service, stewardship, and sustainable impact.

Elizabeth Randolph

Ozline LLC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic Establishes Community Legacy Award Honoring Stephen Shaya, M.D., and Mary Shaya News Provided By Ozline LLC October 09, 2026, 15:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.