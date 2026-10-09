EduQuencher: Empowering Every Learners Journey

No Additional Expense to Parents

- Madhuri Kothamasu, Founder and CEO of EduQuencherMANALAPAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arizona's Empowerment Scholarship Account can now be used for specialized 1:1 tutoring in core subjects and enrichment that propels your child further. Tutoring with EduQuencher is now ESA-approved.EduQuencher specializes in providing high-quality educational services to students in one place. All Arizona students, pre-K and K-12 with a documented disability, are eligible. There is no income requirement.“We are delighted to partner with the Arizona Department of Education to provide more personalized education to students,” said Madhuri Kothamasu, Founder and CEO of EduQuencher.“Tutoring, online classes, curriculum, private school tuition, educational therapies, testing fees, and technology are all approved uses,” Kothamasu said.A student is matched with a vetted tutor. Options range from 1:1 academic tutoring, targeted intervention support, test preparation (SAT, ACT, AP and honors-level coaching).EduQuencher meets students and adults where they are in their stage of learning.For more information, you can visit the special website for Arizona residents only. Some restrictions apply.###

Michelle Rupp

Memorable Results Media

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ESA Funds Now Eligible For 1:1 Tutoring For AZ Students Online News Provided By Memorable Results Media October 09, 2026, 15:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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