TORQ Founder Jake Baer Takes Second In First-Ever Celebrity Home Run Derby At The Field Of Dreams

Jake Baer blasts one deep into the cornfield

Baer knocked off baseball creator Eric Sim to reach the final, falling only to Iowa legend Jake Adams under the lights at the iconic movie site.

- Jake BaerDYERSVILLE, IA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jake Baer, founder and CEO of TORQ Sports and a recent professional baseball player, finished second at the Glowing Yard Home Run Derby on September 26 at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa.The first-ever celebrity home run derby at the Field of Dreams headlined“Glow Activated,” a first-of-its-kind baseball night where UV-reactive baseballs lit up the Iowa sky over the site's new ballpark. More than two dozen players and creators took part.The derby field included Jake Adams, Eric Sim, the“King of Juco,” Jeremy Nowak“The Swing Man,” former MLB catcher Miguel Olivo, and pro softball star Rachel Garcia.Baer came out hot, leading all hitters in the first round with five home runs in 10 swings. Adams took the lead in the second round, while Baer edged Eric Sim, one of the most-followed creators in baseball, 6–5 to advance. In a tightly contested final, Adams, a hometown favorite and Iowa Hawkeyes legend who set the Big Ten single-season home run record with 29 in 2017, held off Baer 5–4 in front of a home crowd.When asked about his performance, Baer said:“Every kid grows up watching Field of Dreams. Being able to take part in this event was pretty special. I'm grateful for the opportunity, and I'm coming for the belt next year.”Glow Activated was brought to life by GlowBall Nation, Going Yard Baseball, Stinger Sports and the Field of Dreams Movie Site.About TORQ SportsTORQ Sports is a free social platform that helps student-athletes get recruited, combining media, recruiting and team-management tools in one app. Athletes build profiles, share highlights and reach college coaches directly. Programs run their rosters and get their players seen. Founded in 2021, TORQ is based in Los Angeles. TORQ is free to download on the App Store and Google Play at torqsports/download.

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TORQ Founder Jake Baer Takes Second in First-Ever Celebrity Home Run Derby at the Field of Dreams News Provided By TORQ SPORTS October 09, 2026, 15:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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