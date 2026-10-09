James River Home Sells At Full Asking $1.499M, Among Varina's Highest Ever

Twilight at 1400 Aqua Vista Lane, where Jsquared Interior Staging and Design staged the outdoor living areas in full, dressing the in-ground pool deck and grounds as a resort-style retreat on the home's 4.33 riverfront acres. The James River contemporary

Jsquared Interior Staging and Design staged the living room at 1400 Aqua Vista Lane in full, anchoring the two-story space and its dramatic fireplace as part of the luxury vacant staging that preceded the home's full-asking-price sale.

Caitlin Stables of the CAZA Group, brokered by EXP Realty, listed 1400 Aqua Vista Lane at $1,499,000 and secured a full-price contract in nine days. Stables has now sold the riverfront property twice, having represented the buyers in its 2021 sale before

Caitlin Stables of the CAZA Group listed the riverfront home at $1,499,000 - full price in 9 days after renovation design and resort-style staging by Jsquared.

- Johnathan H. Miller, Founder & CEO, Jsquared Interior Staging and DesignRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A contemporary home on the James River at 1400 Aqua Vista Lane, in the Varina area of eastern Henrico County, closed on September 30, 2026, at its full asking price of $1,499,000, drawing an accepted offer just nine days after listing. The sale ranked among the top five home sales in the entire Richmond metro area for the week ending October 4, 2026, as reported by RealtyWire, the only Henrico County property on a list otherwise filled by City of Richmond estates priced up to $2.8 million. The sale price, roughly $453 per square foot, is more than four times the 23231 zip code's median sale price of approximately $356,000, and publicly available records show no residential sale in the zip code at or above it, making it among the highest residential sale prices ever recorded in the area. The home was listed by Caitlin Stables of the CAZA Group, brokered by EXP Realty, with renovation design and full luxury staging by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design, a Richmond-based luxury home staging company.The sale caps a five-year transformation. The 1992-built contemporary, set on 4.33 riverfront acres with an in-ground pool off the Route 5 corridor, last sold in March 2021 for $999,999. This year's renovation and preparation returned it to market at a price 50 percent higher, and buyers met it in full within days. In a remarkable footnote, Stables has now sold the property twice: she represented the buyers in the 2021 transaction before listing it herself in 2026, giving her a rare before-and-after view of the home's transformation.Jsquared's engagement ran the full length of the project: a design consultation at the start, full renovation design guiding the finishes, materials, and flow of the refresh, and, once the work was complete, a full luxury vacant staging of the home. The renovation itself, including the upgrades and contract work throughout the home, was executed by GoPREPP, a Richmond-based presale preparation company that coordinates repairs, updates, painting, and project completion for homes headed to market.The staging did not stop at the back door. Exterior home staging is a standing part of Jsquared's services, though this sale marks the first time this year the firm has publicized that work: a full staging of the outdoor living areas, dressing the in-ground pool deck and grounds as a resort-style retreat. Miller's design strategy leaned into what made the property rare, a contemporary pool deck overlooking the James River, giving the home a Hamptons character seldom seen in the Richmond market. Buyers touring Aqua Vista Lane did not have to imagine summer on the James; it was set out in front of them.Riverfront acreage in Varina occupies a thin and unusual market: rural privacy and water access fifteen minutes from downtown Richmond, in a zip code where most sales close below $400,000. Properties like this one have no true comparables nearby, which makes preparation decisive; buyers arriving at a price four times the area median need to see, immediately, why the home commands it."A price like this in this part of Henrico doesn't happen by accident, and it doesn't happen on potential, buyers have to walk into the finished argument," said Johnathan H. Miller, Founder and CEO of Jsquared Interior Staging and Design. "Our renovation design shaped every finish in the refresh, and the staging carried the story past the back door, we dressed the pool deck and grounds like a resort, because on the James, the outdoors is half the home. GoPREPP executed the work beautifully, and nine days to a full-price contract says the argument landed."Stables said the preparation gave the listing a certainty that unusual properties rarely have. "I knew this home in 2021, and I knew what it could be," Stables said. "Bringing it back to market at $1,499,000 took a team that understood both the vision and the execution, and the result, full asking price with a contract in nine days, speaks for everyone involved.""Our job is to take the stress and the guesswork out of getting a home market-ready, and a property like this one shows why the sequence matters," said Corey Dean of GoPREPP. "Jsquared's design direction told us exactly where the investment belonged, and our team executed it, the repairs, the updates, the finish work, so that when buyers arrived, there was nothing left to question. A full-price contract in nine days on a seven-figure riverfront home is the outcome that process is built for."About Jsquared Interior Staging and DesignJsquared Interior Staging and Design is a Richmond, Virginia-based home staging and interior design company specializing exclusively in vacant home staging, luxury home staging, exterior home staging, renovation design, vacation rental design, and short-term rental design throughout Central Virginia. The company's process typically begins with a design consultation for sellers and their agents, followed by full staging of the vacant property, an approach the company says produces stronger sale results than staging around a seller's existing furniture. Across historic city rowhomes, rural acreage properties, and suburban family homes alike, Jsquared's design consultation and vacant staging model has repeatedly preceded fast sales at or above asking price. The company has been recognized by the International Association of Home Staging Professionals(IAHSP) for Home Staging Excellence, Design Excellence, and Client Care Excellence, and its founder has been named among the Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging by the Real Estate Staging Association(RESA). More information is available at jsquaredrva.About GoPREPPGoPREPP is a Richmond, Virginia-based presale real estate preparation company that handles repairs, updates, painting, cleaning, and project coordination for homes headed to market, offering sellers a pay-at-closing option so preparation costs can come out of sale proceeds. More information is available at goprepp.

Johnathan H. Miller

Jsquared Interior Staging & Design LLC

+1 804-239-9845

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

James River Home Sells at Full Asking $1.499M, Among Varina's Highest Ever News Provided By Jsquared Interior Staging & Design LLC October 09, 2026, 15:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.