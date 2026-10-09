Hong Kong Pavilion / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

"Soaring Creativity - Hong Kong Pavilion" Returns to Frankfurt Book Fair 2026, Showcasing Over 1,000 Masterpieces

09.10.2026 / 17:10 CET/CEST

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Featuring four themed zones, international rights trading opportunities, and cultural exchange sessions, the Pavilion highlights Hong Kong's publishing ingenuity globally. HONG KONG and FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soaring Creativity – Hong Kong Pavilion" project officially launched its exhibition yesterday at the Frankfurt Book Fair (FBF) 2026, running through 11 October. Co-organised by the Hong Kong Publishing Federation and The Hong Kong Printers Association, sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the HKSAR Government, and supported by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Berlin(ETO Berlin), this year marks the project's 13th representation at the premier international trade venue. An inaugural cocktail reception commemorated the opening, featuring key officiants including Ms. Christine Chie (CCIDA), Ms. Stephanie Pall (ETO Berlin), Mr. Juergen Boos (President of FBF), and Mr. Huang Qiang (Head of Chinese Delegation). Mr. Matthew Yum, Co-Chairperson of the Organising Committee, noted that over its history, the initiative has presented more than 54,000 Hong Kong exhibits to over seven million global visitors, serving as a vital gateway for local publishing and printing sectors to expand overseas footprints and elevate standards. Four Zones Showcase Regional Industry Strength Spanning 264 square metres under the theme "Hong Kong: Our Narrative", the Pavilion brings together over 70 Hong Kong publishers, printers, and e-publishers displaying more than 1,000 selected works across four distinct zones:

Recognition and Achievements Zone: Spotlights award-winning works supported by industry benchmarks such as the Hong Kong Publishing Biennial Awards, The Next Writer Publication Funding Scheme, the Hong Kong Print Awards, and the Asian Print Awards.



Creative Corner: Centered on "Cosmic Chapters: Reading the Future", this section explores space exploration, drawing inspiration from Hong Kong's first home-grown astronaut-China's first female payload specialist.

Industrial & Corporate Zones: Offer trade visitors a broad selection of literature, social sciences, and children's titles while facilitating copyright trading. Featured Cultural Sessions On 8 October, the Pavilion (Hall 5.1, Booth D121) hosted two public sharing sessions:

2:30 PM – 3:15 PM: "Decoding Knowledge: How Expertise Becomes Children's Stories That Travel" by Dr. Lucci Liyeung, orthopaedic surgeon and author.

3:45 PM – 4:30 PM: "The First Woman to Reach the Earth's 'Three Poles': Dr. Rebecca Lee's Journey of Exploration" by Mr. Jerry Tam, author and lecturer. For details, visit .







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