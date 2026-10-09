PHC Medical Officer Held While Taking Bribe In Bihar's Vaishali District

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 9 (IANS) A team from the Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB), Bihar, on Friday arrested Dr Kamini Prasad, Medical Officer-in-Charge of Patedhi Belsar Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Vaishali district, while she was allegedly accepting a bribe in exchange for releasing pending incentive payments.

The officer is accused of demanding a 10% commission to clear the outstanding payments.

The vigilance team also took the PHC's Head Assistant, Dhirendra Kumar and Data Operator, Himanshu Kumar, into custody for questioning.

The operation triggered a stir within the Health Department. Investigators are examining the allegations and the possible roles of other staff members.

According to an official, the action followed a complaint by Jaipal Singh, a Community Health Officer (CHO) posted at the Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Mishrauliya-Afzalpur under the Patedhi Belsar block.

Singh alleged that his incentive payments had remained pending for more than three months and that Dr Prasad was demanding a 10% commission to release the amount.

He subsequently approached the Vigilance Investigation Bureau.

After receiving the complaint, the bureau reportedly verified the allegations and planned an operation.

Vigilance personnel in plain clothes were deployed around the PHC on Friday morning.

According to the available account, Singh handed over the money provided by the vigilance team to Dr Prasad in her office.

The team then intervened and arrested her on the spot.

The investigators subsequently took Head Assistant Dhirendra Kumar and Data Operator Himanshu Kumar into custody for questioning to establish whether they had any role in the alleged bribery case.

The operation caused commotion on the PHC premises as the vigilance team carried out the arrests.

The exact amount allegedly recovered during the operation has not yet been confirmed.

The Vigilance Investigation Bureau is continuing its investigation and questioning those taken into custody.

Further details, including the findings of the investigation and the alleged roles of the other employees, are expected to emerge as the case progresses.

The allegations against the individuals remain subject to the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings.