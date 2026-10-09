Tripura: Security To Be Tightened Along India-Bangladesh Border Ahead Of Durga Puja

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 9 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) and Tripura Police will further tighten security along the India-Bangladesh border ahead of the five-day Durga Puja festival, beginning on October 16, while the state police will launch a special drive against drug-related activities during the festivities, top officials said.

Director General of Police (DGP) G.S. Rao said the BSF would further strengthen its vigil along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura during the Durga Puja festival. Tripura Police would also step up surveillance in border villages, the state police chief told the media.

Responding to a query about the proposed Smart Border Project, Rao said that of the total 856-km-long international border between Tripura and Bangladesh, 806 km had been fully fenced so far, while the remaining 50 km remained unfenced for various reasons, including difficult terrain, water bodies and forested areas.

“The BSF and Tripura Police are jointly preparing proposals for the Smart Border Project, and both agencies would jointly implement the scheme,” Rao said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited Tripura in June this year, had earlier announced that the Modi government would establish an impregnable border grid by launching the Smart Border Project, equipped with drones, radars, modern cameras and other advanced technologies.

The Home Minister had directed the BSF in Tripura, Assam and West Bengal to work in coordination with district administrations, police stations, panchayats and patwaris to prevent infiltration and strengthen border security.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh and is surrounded on three sides by the neighbouring country, making the Northeastern state particularly vulnerable and sensitive to issues related to cross-border migration, infiltration, smuggling and other crimes.

DGP Rao said that during the festive season, Tripura Police would launch a special drive against drug-related activities in Agartala and other urban areas of the state. He said around 11,000 personnel of Tripura Police and the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) would be deployed across the state to maintain law and order during the festive season.

“Hundreds of plainclothes security personnel would also be deployed on running trains and at crowded and important places to maintain a close watch on anti-social activities and crimes,” the senior IPS officer said.

He further said that watchtowers, 218 CCTV cameras, and police and traffic assistance booths would be set up in Agartala and other district towns to maintain round-the-clock surveillance and ensure the safety of the public during the festival.

A green corridor would be opened to facilitate the movement of ambulances and other emergency vehicles during the Puja days, the DGP said, adding that the movement of vehicles and two-wheelers would be restricted during peak hours when large numbers of people visit Durga Puja pandals.

The traffic restrictions are intended to help manage the expected rush of devotees and visitors at major Puja venues and ensure smoother movement for emergency services during the festivities.

More than 2,900 community Durga Pujas and over 100 family Pujas are likely to be organised across Tripura this year, including around 720 in West Tripura district, attracting large crowds and requiring extensive security and traffic management arrangements.