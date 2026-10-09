INDIA Bloc Mps March To Rashtrapati Bhavan, Demand CEC's Removal

Protest Against ECI

INDIA bloc MPs on Friday staged a protest march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan to raise concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Shivakumar called for a ballot and demanded the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. "We want to have a ballot. We want to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar," he said.

Congress MP Rajiv Shukla said opposition MPs decided to stage a protest march after only 10 leaders from the INDIA bloc were granted time to meet the President, while Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. "There is a march because all the MPs were not granted time; only ten leaders from the INDIA alliance were given time. So, the other MPs decided to stage a protest march," Shukla said.

Criticism Over Security Arrangements

Criticising the security arrangements in the national capital, the Congress MP alleged that restrictions had caused inconvenience to the public. "I find it laughable just how terrified the government has become. People have been put to great inconvenience. The Supreme Court even had to ask why a blanket ban was being imposed and why everything was being shut down-metros, trains, and buses. Entry into Delhi is blocked. Such is the fear," he said.

The remarks came as opposition MPs sought to raise their concerns regarding the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The INDIA bloc has been seeking to collectively present its concerns before President Droupadi Murmu. According to Shukla, only 10 leaders from the alliance were granted time for the meeting, prompting the other MPs to decide to hold a protest march.

'Dismantle the structure of dishonesty'

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha sharply criticised the poll watchdog, alleging institutional bias. "The demand is the same as that of the entire country: to dismantle the entire structure of dishonesty, and Gyanesh Kumar is standing like a shield," Jha said.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "All patriots are engaged in strengthening the country's democracy, regardless of whether they are members of any political party or not... I salute all the patriots who have come to the streets..." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)