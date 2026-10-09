Man Earns Rs 60,000 A Month By Making Tempered Glass, His Business Model Goes Viral

A social media user revealed how their household cook's son reportedly earns a monthly profit of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 by manufacturing smartphone tempered glass. It left the user curious about the young entrepreneur's business model, which reportedly requires a one-time investment in a glass-cutting machine.

Sharing the experience on X, the user explained how a casual conversation with their cook revealed an entrepreneurial success story.

"Today I casually asked my house cook how he manages his family financially. He said, 'I earn, and my son also runs a tempered glass business. I assumed he had a small mobile repair shop," the user wrote on X.

However, the cook corrected that assumption, revealing that his son "manufactures tempered glass".

How Does The Tempered Glass Business Work?

According to the post, the young entrepreneur purchased a glass-cutting machine worth Rs 70,000 to kick-start his business. He now manufactures smartphone screen protectors and supplies them to nearby mobile shops, following a relatively straightforward production process.

The process involves connecting a smartphone to the machine, selecting the required mobile phone model and allowing the machine to cut the protector accordingly. According to the user's account, the tempered glass is ready in just 30 seconds.

The economics behind the business have particularly caught people's attention. The user claimed that each piece costs approximately Rs 8 to Rs 10 to produce and is sold for Rs 25 to Rs 30, leaving a gross margin of around Rs 15 to Rs 22 per unit before other expenses.

"He supplies nearby mobile shops," he said. "Monthly profit: Rs 50,000-60,000."

The reported earnings have sparked conversations about how relatively small investments, efficient production and regular business-to-business customers can potentially create a sustainable income stream.

New Government Rules Could Affect Screen Protector Businesses

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) announced new requirements bringing smartphone screen protectors under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) compulsory registration framework.

In a notification dated September 21, the government added "screen protectors for smartphones" to the list of products covered by the compulsory registration system. The move aims to curb the sale of substandard screen guards and improve the quality of mobile accessories available to consumers.

Under the new requirements, manufacturers and importers covered by the rules must ensure their products are tested and certified against the applicable Indian Standard, IS 19348:2025, before selling them in India.

The standard addresses quality and performance parameters, including glass strength, thickness, scratch resistance, adhesives and specialised coatings. The new framework could have implications for businesses manufacturing or importing screen protectors, depending on the applicable compliance requirements.

For small entrepreneurs supplying local mobile shops, the development highlights the importance of understanding product standards and regulatory obligations alongside production costs and profit margins.