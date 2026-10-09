DP World To Operate Chittagong Port's NCT Under 15-Year Concession

In an official statement, the Dubai-based multinational logistics company said the deal covers the terminal's Overflow Container Yard as well. The agreement was signed on October 8 by CPA Chairman Rear Admiral S. M. Moniruzzaman and DP World Executive Chairman Essa Kazim.

Minister of Shipping Shaikh Rabiul Alam, Invest Bangladesh Chairman Ashik Chowdhury, DP World Group Chief Executive Officer Yuvraj Narayan, and Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for the Subcontinent, Central Asia, Levant, and Egypt region Rizwan Soomar also attended the deal signing ceremony along with other senior government officials and business leaders.

Under the agreement, CPA will retain ownership of the terminal, while DP World will handle its operation and maintenance during the concession period.

The development plan includes upgrading the terminal's civil and equipment infrastructure, deploying digital solutions, and introducing operational improvements to boost cargo handling efficiency. DP World will also work closely with CPA on berth planning, yard management, equipment utilization, preventive maintenance, safety, and sustainability.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Alam said the government aims to rapidly increase the capacity and efficiency of its existing strategic assets, adding that modern equipment, digital systems, international operating standards, and global logistics links would make the NCT more competitive.

The minister noted the government's broader policy is to engage multiple international operators across terminals to improve service quality and reliability and strengthen supply chain resilience.

CPA Chairman Moniruzzaman said the agreement would improve operational performance, ease logistics constraints, and strengthen connectivity with international markets, thereby supporting domestic industry and long-term economic growth.

DP World Executive Chairman Kazim said the company would link the NCT to its global network of ports, logistics infrastructure, and supply chain services. He described Bangladesh as an increasingly important trading and manufacturing economy.

Invest Bangladesh Chairman Chowdhury said the aim is to move trade "at global speed." He said the body was pleased to have supported the port PPP and wants faster operations and higher standards at one of the country's key trade gateways.

The partnership builds on a 2019 memorandum of understanding between the Government of Dubai and the PPP Authority under the Prime Minister's Office of Bangladesh.

DP World operates more than 60 ports and terminals worldwide, handling nearly 10% of global container traffic. The company said the partnership is also expected to support the local workforce and skills development and create opportunities for local businesses.

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