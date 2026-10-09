Minnesota Technology Leaders Invited To Join Their Peers At The 12Th Annual Minneapolis C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Qualified CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and other senior technology executives are invited to apply for complimentary executive passes

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minnesota's technology leaders face growing pressure to adopt AI faster, strengthen cybersecurity, update operations and demonstrate measurable business value. The 12th Annual Minneapolis C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on October 27, 2026 will bring together senior technology executives to discuss these challenges, exchange practical insights and explore strategies for leading technology-driven business change.







Current speakers and registered attendees represent organizations including Cargill, Land O'Lakes, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, APi Group, Graco, Federated Insurance, State of Minnesota, Minnesota Twins, Kraus-Anderson, NMDP, Taylor Corporation, Seagate and other leading enterprises.

Hosted by HMG Strategy, the summit will offer executives opportunities to connect with peers, gain actionable leadership insights and discuss practical approaches to AI innovation and governance, cybersecurity resilience, digital transformation and business strategy.

"Technology leaders are being asked to do more than manage technology. They must help shape business strategy, guide innovation and deliver results," said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. "Our C-Level Technology Leadership Summits give executives an opportunity to exchange ideas, learn from their peers and build relationships that help them meet these demands."

Practical Insights for Today's Technology Leaders

As organizations evaluate new AI capabilities and respond to evolving cybersecurity risks, technology executives must balance innovation with sound governance, operational resilience and business priorities.

The Minneapolis Summit will focus on the leadership questions behind these decisions, including:



AI innovation and governance: How to pursue AI opportunities while addressing risk, accountability and business needs.

Cybersecurity resilience: How to strengthen security and prepare organizations to respond to emerging threats.

Digital transformation: How to update operations and apply data and emerging technologies to business challenges.

Executive leadership: How technology leaders can contribute to business strategy and strengthen their influence across the organization. Business value: How to connect technology investments with measurable organizational results.



The summit is designed to give executives a forum to compare experiences, discuss practical approaches and learn how peers are addressing similar challenges across different industries.

An Executive Setting for Peer Networking

The summit will take place on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 at the prestigious Interlachen Country Club in Edina, Minnesota, providing an executive environment for leadership discussions, strategic networking and peer collaboration.

Beyond the formal program, attendees will have opportunities to continue conversations with fellow technology leaders, share lessons learned and develop professional relationships with executives facing similar responsibilities.

For CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and other senior technology executives, these conversations offer a chance to gain fresh perspectives on the decisions shaping their organizations.

Attendees will also enjoy Interlachen Country Club's renowned hospitality, including executive breakfast, luncheon and refreshments throughout the day. The private club setting creates a unique environment where meaningful conversations often continue between sessions, providing additional opportunities for networking and idea sharing among senior technology leaders.

Apply for a Complimentary Executive Pass

Complimentary executive passes are available to qualified CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers, Chief Data and Analytics Officers, Chief AI Officers and other senior technology executives. Attendance is subject to qualification, verification and approval.

With the summit taking place on October 27 and attendance limited to qualified technology executives, early registration is encouraged. Technology leaders interested in participating can apply for a complimentary executive pass.

For more information, visit the 12th Annual Minneapolis C-Level Technology Leadership Summit.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is an executive leadership platform and peer community for CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers and senior technology leaders. Through its C-Level Technology Leadership Summits, Executive Leadership Series, Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA), research initiatives and digital platforms, HMG Strategy helps technology executives navigate the leadership challenges facing modern enterprises.

Founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy has a global network of more than 500,000 technology leaders. Its programs help executives exchange insights, build peer relationships and advance their leadership capabilities.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Peggy Pedwano

Chief Operations Officer

HMG Strategy

203-221-2702

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

