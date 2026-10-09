GCE ACQUIRES THORLO® FROM MANORHAVEN HOLDINGS, LAUNCHING A NEW GROWTH PLATFORM FOR THE ICONIC AMERICAN BRAND

NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GCE International, Inc. (“GCE”) today announced that it has acquired Thorlo, the original padded performance sock brand, from Strategic Brand Growth, LLC (“SBG”), a portfolio company of Manorhaven Holdings, LLC (“Manorhaven”). The transaction was completed on October 1, 2026. GCE intends to make Thorlo a cornerstone growth platform within its branded portfolio, expanding the brand's reach across specialty, sporting goods, run and outdoor retail, department stores, e-commerce and international markets while protecting the performance technology, quality and American manufacturing heritage that built its reputation.For nearly 50 years, Thorlo has engineered cushioned performance socks using proprietary knitting constructions, exclusive THORLONyarn and specialized performance materials. Its products are designed, and have been clinically shown, to manage moisture, absorb impact and protect feet during athletic, outdoor, occupational and everyday activities.Thorlo's distinctive cushioning, fit and durability have earned the brand an exceptionally loyal customer base, including many consumers who have worn Thorlo for decades. The acquisition expands GCE's branded portfolio and supports its strategy of investing in established consumer brands with an authentic heritage and long-term growth potential.“Thorlo has earned extraordinary trust by creating products that genuinely improve how people's feet feel and perform,” said Michael Miller, President and Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of GCE International.“We are proud to become stewards of the brand and will protect the quality, craftsmanship and product integrity upon which its customers depend.”GCE will invest in product innovation, digital commerce, marketing and expanded retail distribution while preserving Thorlo's iconic padded sock heritage and its commitment to American manufacturing. The company also plans to develop complementary performance products for today's athletic, outdoor and active lifestyle consumers.“Our first responsibility is to respect what loyal customers have always valued about Thorlo,” said Michael Berger, President and Chief Merchandising Officer of GCE International.“We will build on that foundation while introducing Thorlo's cushioning science and foot protection expertise to a broader and younger generation of consumers Originals will remain central to the brand, and GCE will advance new products focused on cushioning, comfort and protection for specific activities.”“Thorlo is a rare brand with an authentic purpose, differentiated products and an extraordinarily loyal customer base,” said Zachary Marans, Managing Member of Manorhaven Holdings, LLC.“Our vision has been to protect the qualities that make Thorlo distinctive while positioning the brand for long-term growth. GCE brings the product expertise, retail relationships and commitment needed to expand Thorlo's reach, accelerate innovation, strengthen its e-commerce presence and lead the brand confidently into its next chapter. We believe GCE is exceptionally well positioned to honor the brand's heritage and invest in its future.”Thorlo products will continue to be available through Thorlo and the brand's retail partners, with additional product and distribution initiatives to be announced in the coming months.About THORLOKnown as the original padded sock, Thorlo combines specialized performance materials, proprietary fiber blends and cushioning constructions tailored to specific activities. The vast majority of Thorlo products are made in the United States using domestic and imported yarns. For more information, visit .About GCE International, Inc.Founded in 1910, GCE International is a global consumer products company that designs, develops and manufactures products for major retailers and national brands. More than a century of continuous operation reflects GCE's long-term commitment to its partners and the brands it supports. GCE combines disciplined stewardship with product innovation and a deep understanding of evolving consumer and retail markets. Its strong focus on emerging consumer markets, e-commerce and omnichannel retail creates new opportunities, expands consumer reach and drives continued profitable growth across apparel, accessories, home and related consumer categories. For more information, visit .About Manorhaven Holdings, LLCFounded in 2015, Manorhaven is focused on providing premier investment banking services to corporate clients and institutional investors, together with the investment of firm capital in growing companies and special situations. Manorhaven Capital, LLC is a FINRA and SIPC member broker-dealer, providing middle market M&A and capital markets services. Manorhaven also invests firm capital and outside capital across many industries and utilizes its investment banking business to help grow and realize these investments. Manorhaven has offices in New York and Boca Raton. For more information, visit .

Michael Miller

GCE International, Inc.

+1 212-704-4800

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GCE ACQUIRES THORLO® FROM MANORHAVEN HOLDINGS, LAUNCHING A NEW GROWTH PLATFORM FOR THE ICONIC AMERICAN BRAND News Provided By Manorhaven Holdings, LLC October 09, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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