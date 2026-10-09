New Bus Service From Kingston RI & New London CT To New York City

TransportAzumah Bus

TransportAzumah introduces new express bus service from Kingston RI & New London CT to New York City.

- Joel Anabilah-AzumahBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TransportAzumah introduces new bus service from Kingston RI and New London CT beginning Friday 10/9/26 in order to mitigate the effects of bridge construction in Connecticut.Bridge construction in Connecticut requires turning off the power supply in that segment of track as well as the closure of several tracks in that area. Electric Amtrak trains are not able to get through the area at all, creating a major impact to Northeast Corridor customers. Cities such as Boston have alternative bus services to get around this blockage, but important cities like New London and Kingston do not. As a result, these stations have very limited intercity services on Saturdays and Sundays from Columbus Day Weekend through November 1. The few trains that operate on these days are selling out, leaving passengers stranded on busy fall weekends.The new TransportAzumah express bus service operates on the following schedule:KINGSTON RI > NEW LONDON CT > NEW YORK NY12:00 pm Kingston RI – 12:50 pm New London CT – 3:30 pm New York NY (Saturdays, Sundays)4:00 pm Kingston RI – 4:50 pm New London CT – 7:30 pm New York NY (Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays)NEW YORK NY > NEW LONDON CT > KINGSTON RI7:00 am New York NY – 9:30 am New London CT – 10:15 am Kingston RI (Saturdays, Sundays)11:00 am New York NY – 1:45 pm New London CT – 2:30 pm Kingston RI (Saturdays, Sundays)3:30 pm New York NY – 6:15 pm New London CT – 7:00 pm Kingston RI (Sundays)The new bus service can be picked up from the following locations:NEW YORK NY: George Washington Bridge Bus Station (Gate 4)NEW LONDON CT: in front of the Regional Intermodal Transportation Center (bus shelter)KINGSTON RI: in front of the Mackal Field HouseAll three stops are in close proximity to the impacted Amtrak stations. Customers at NEW YORK PENN STATION can take the A express to 175 Street Station for a direct connection to the George Washington Bridge Bus Station (about a 20 minute subway ride). Customers at NEW LONDON can go outside of the Amtrak station to the nearby bus shelter. Customers at KINGSTON can take a short taxi ride to the Mackal Field House.Students at the University of Rhode Island receive a 20% discount when they book using their campus email address using discount code "URI".

Joel Anabilah-Azumah

TransportAzumah LLC

+1 347-927-0750

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New Bus Service From Kingston RI & New London CT to New York City News Provided By TransportAzumah LLC October 09, 2026, 15:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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