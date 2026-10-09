N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home: Four Generations Of Compassionate Care For Glenview And The North Shore

Family-owned Glenview funeral home continues a multi-generational legacy of personalized, compassionate service for families across the North Shore.

GLENVIEW, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, a family-owned and operated funeral home in Glenview, Illinois, continues a legacy of caring for local families that spans four generations. From its single, welcoming location at 1240 Waukegan Road, the funeral home serves families throughout Glenview, Northbrook, and the greater North Shore with the same personal attention and compassion that have defined its family for generations.As a Glenview funeral home rooted in its community, N.H. Scott & Hanekamp offers families a complete range of services under one roof-traditional funerals, cremation, memorial services, veterans services, and advance pre-planning. Every arrangement is guided by a team that treats each family as its own, working closely with them to create a service that truly reflects the life being honored.“For four generations, our family has had the privilege of walking alongside our neighbors during some of life's most difficult moments,” said the owner of N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home.“That responsibility is something we never take lightly. We're not a large chain-we're a family serving families, and we're proud to remain right here in Glenview, giving every family the time, respect, and personal care they deserve.”What sets a family-owned funeral home apart is the depth of care behind every detail. At N.H. Scott & Hanekamp, families can expect:A true family-owned legacy. Four generations of the same family have cared for North Shore families, bringing continuity, trust, and a deeply personal approach to every service.One dedicated Glenview location. A single, welcoming home at 1240 Waukegan Road means families are always cared for in a familiar, comfortable setting close to home.Support available 24/7. The funeral home is reachable 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so guidance and compassionate care are always just a phone call away.Personalized, full-service care. From traditional funerals to cremation and customized celebrations of life, every service is thoughtfully tailored to honor the individual.Beyond arrangements, the funeral home is committed to supporting families well after a service has ended. Its grief support resources help families navigate loss and begin healing, reflecting a belief that caring for the community extends far beyond a single day.Families are welcome to learn more about the funeral home's history, its team, and its Glenview facilities, or to reach out at any time for compassionate guidance and support.N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home is located at 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview, IL 60025, and is available 24 hours a day. To learn more, families can call (847) 998-1020 or visit .

Norman H. Scott

N. H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home

+1 847-998-1020

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N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home: Four Generations of Compassionate Care for Glenview and the North Shore News Provided By FirstCall Marketing October 09, 2026, 15:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Religion



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