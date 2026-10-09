Nayar Health Care & Hospice Absorbs 87% Insurance Increase So Full-Time Staff Pay $0 Premiums

Nayar Health Care & Hospice to Cover 100% of Medical, Dental, and Vision for Employees

The Virginia and Florida provider will cover medical, dental, and vision for full-time staff starting Nov. 1, 2027, a reinvestment of more than $1 million.

- AK NayarASHLAND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nayar Health Care & Hospice announced this week that, beginning November 1, 2026, it will pay 100% of Medical, Dental, and Vision insurance premiums for every full-time employee. The initiative represents a reinvestment of more than $1 million in the company's more than 150 employees across Virginia and Florida, and is the largest financial initiative in the company's 10-year history.Why Nayar Health Care & Hospice is taking actionWhile visiting the company's locations this year, President, CEO and Founder AK Nayar heard the same concern again and again: life has gotten harder as prices rise, and health care costs are a big part of it. When Nayar Health Care & Hospice's own health insurance renewal came back 87% higher than the year before, he decided employees should not be the ones to absorb it."To expect employees to have their health care premiums almost double in a year is not something we could be okay with," said AK Nayar. "If organizations do not take into account what people are facing, and don't come up with solutions to help their staff, how can they expect every employee to give 100%?"What full-time employees will receive. 100% company-paid coverage: Medical, Dental, and Vision insurance at no premium cost to full-time employees.. Cash in lieu of coverage: Full-time employees who don't need the company's insurance, such as those covered through a spouse, a parent, Medicare, or Medicaid, will receive $500 per month, paid in July 2027 and January 2028.This benefit is in addition to the company's existing bonus programs, including its retention bonus and Christmas bonus, all of which will continue in 2027.A decade of putting employees firstSince opening its doors in 2016, Nayar Health Care & Hospice has focused on two things: providing the best possible care to patients and the best possible place to work for employees. That commitment has shown up in its actions:. 2020: AK Nayar pledged that there would not be a single layoff during the pandemic and provided staff with extra financial support to get through tough times.. 2025: The company tripled its employee Christmas bonus, from $100 to $300 per person, alongside an initiative to support children in the communities it serves.. 2026: Nayar rolled out one of the most robust employee retention bonus programs in the home health and hospice industry."A big problem in the corporate world is the greed for profits," said Nayar. "Every company must be fiscally responsible, but we should never put profits over employees or care. Taking care of our seniors and taking care of our employees is not just a mission we have posted on the wall. It is something we truly believe in and practice every day."Looking ahead to 2027Nayar's leadership believes 2027 will be a turning point for the company, with more programs for employees to come as it continues to grow. The company sees this investment as a way to keep the dedicated staff it has and to attract the best talent in home health and hospice."Being good at your job is important, but being kind, respectful, and compassionate are also key skills we need in our employees," said Nayar. "Great outcomes are the result of great teams working together."Nayar Health Care & Hospice is hiring across its Virginia and Florida locations. Clinicians and staff interested in joining the team can learn more at nayarhealthcare /careers.About Nayar Health Care & HospiceFounded in 2016 by AK Nayar, Nayar Health Care & Hospice provides home health and hospice care to seniors and their families. The company has more than 150 employees and offices in Ashland, Bedford, and Fredericksburg, Virginia, and in Titusville/Melbourne and St. Augustine, Florida. Learn more at nayarhealthcare.Available for Interview:AK Nayar - President, CEO & FounderNayar Health Care & Hospice300 Ashcake Rd, Ashland, VA 23005(804) 330-5433Dr. Diane PughSr. VP, Clinical OperationsNayar Health Care & Hospice(386) 478-9007

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Nayar Health Care & Hospice Absorbs 87% Insurance Increase So Full-Time Staff Pay $0 Premiums News Provided By B4 We Create October 09, 2026, 15:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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