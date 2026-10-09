Orlando-Based Upwynn Marketing Helps Connect Marketing Spend To Revenue Using Transparent, No-Long-Term-Contract Model

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Founder Liz Mbwambo is building a data-driven marketing company focused on measurable outcomes for service-based businesses.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Upwynn Marketing, a full-service digital marketing agency founded by Liz Mbwambo, is expanding its focus on helping service-based businesses grow through transparent, data-driven marketing strategies that connect marketing investments to business outcomes.Founded in 2024 as The LMB Marketing Group and rebranded as Upwynn Marketing in April 2026, the Orlando-based agency serves businesses in industries including legal, healthcare, med spas, HVAC, plumbing, and roofing.The agency's model is built around a straightforward principle: business owners should understand what they are paying for and how their marketing contributes to growth.Unlike traditional agency arrangements that may rely on long-term contracts and reporting centered on impressions or activity, Upwynn Marketing offers no-long-term-contract engagements, transparent reporting, and strategies designed to connect spending to leads, calls, and sales."Service businesses deserve an agency that treats their money like its own," said Liz Mbwambo, founder and CEO of Upwynn Marketing. "I started this company because I wanted to build the agency I wished existed, one where clients can see what they paid for, what came back, and how their marketing supports their goals."A Different Approach to Digital MarketingUpwynn Marketing provides a full range of digital marketing services, including:-Search engine optimization (SEO) and local SEO.-Answer engine optimization (AEO).-Google Ads and Meta advertising.-Social media management.-Content marketing.-Website design and development.The agency's four-stage process: intake, research, value mapping, and proposal is designed to anchor marketing recommendations in each client's specific business needs and objectives.With a lean, remote-first team and AI-assisted workflows, Upwynn Marketing aims to deliver efficient, systems-driven services while maintaining a focus on client transparency.Reported Client Results and Agency Growth"A plastic surgery practice in Orlando came to us spending six figures a year across Meta and Google without a clear picture of what it returned. Over eight months we rebuilt the tracking, restructured the campaigns, and ran continuous video-led creative testing. Cost-per-click fell 27% in 60 days with no budget increase, the practice received 646 tracked calls in eight months, and Google Ads converted at 22.4% - roughly triple typical local-services benchmarks."Upwynn Marketing currently highlights reported client outcomes, including:-CPC: -27% in 60 days-646 tracked calls in 8 months-22.4% Google Ads conversion rate YTD, $18.29 avg cost per conversion~5,750 leads and tracked conversions at a blended $22.25 eachThese figures are supplied by the agency and should be supported with underlying campaign documentation when used in independently published coverage.The company has also grown to a thirteen-person team in its second year, according to the agency, as it expands its services for businesses seeking a more accountable approach to marketing.About Upwynn MarketingUpwynn Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Orlando, Florida. Founded by Liz Mbwambo in 2024 as The LMB Marketing Group, the company rebranded in April 2026. Upwynn Marketing serves service-based businesses through SEO, local SEO/AEO, paid advertising, social media, content, and web services. The agency's mission is to help service-based businesses grow revenue through transparent, data-driven marketing.Website:Facebook:Instagram: @upwynnmarketing | @lizmbwBio- Liz Mbwambo is the founder and CEO of Upwynn Marketing, a full-service digital agency in Orlando, Florida that works with service-based businesses: attorneys, healthcare practices, med spas, and home-service companies. After years in corporate marketing - spanning traditional media buying and digital strategy - Liz left her six-figure job and bootstrapped the agency in 2024. No investors. No safety net. Just the conviction that small businesses deserve a marketing partner as sophisticated as the big agencies, without the lock-in. Upwynn runs on a no long-term contracts, no hidden markups, and reporting tied to the KPI's that actually mater to each client. The results back it up - cutting one client's cost-per-click 27% in 60 days with no budget increase, and driving 646 tracked calls in eight months. In its second year, Upwynn grew to a 13-person, remote-first team on client results alone, and rebranded from The LMB Marketing Group to Upwynn Marketing in April 2026. Liz is known for plain-spoken, ROI-obsessed advice: if a metric can't be traced to a business objective, it's decoration.

Liz Mbwambo

Upwynn Marketing

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Orlando-Based Upwynn Marketing Helps Connect Marketing Spend to Revenue Using Transparent, No-Long-Term-Contract Model News Provided By Upwynn Marketing October 09, 2026, 15:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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