Republican Vs Democrat: Argument Over Trump's Role In Iran War Turns Dangerous, One Shot In Ohio Dog Park

MENAFN - Live Mint) Political disagreement over US President Donald Trum at a dog park in Ohio took a violent turn. It happened at Bainbridge Township, when an altercation broke out between two men, both of whom had guns in their cars, according to a report by The New York Times. All of this took place while both men were out with their pet dogs at a dog park.

The incident began with a conversation about the president's decision and resulted in criminal cases against both men. Reportedly, one of them is now facing possible jail time.

Dog parents argue over Trump

According to The New York Times, the argument went on for about 20 minutes.

The incident dates back to April when David Mattai, 55, arrived at the dog park with his spaniel, Bob. Mattai, who worked as a forklift mechanic, reportedly had the week off from work. It is believed that he ended up in the dog park after he tried taking his dog on a hiking trail, but failed. As a result, Mattai drove to the park in Bainbridge Township, northeast Ohio.

At the park, Mattai met Emmanuel Mathews. The 80-year-old Mathews was a retired meat distributor who was said to be a regular at the dog park with his corgi, Frankie. Mathews, alias Mike, was believed to be sitting at a picnic table with a copy of The Wall Street Journal whose headline read,“Trump Grapples With Fears on War”, added the report.

Witness to testify

Amid this, Jamie Jedlinsky, 70, who was at the park with his pit mix, Willow, unknowingly became the eyewitness of the confrontation.

The New York Times reported that Jedlinsky had become somewhat friendly with Mathews over the years. Upon noticing the newspaper, he gestured towards the headline about the Iran war and remarked,“That sucks, don't it.”

However, Mathews disagreed. As a supporter of Trump, Mathews reportedly began defending the President's decisions. Mattai, who had arrived shortly before the exchange, was listening to their conversation.

Mattai reportedly considered himself a democratic socialist and had a collection of political bumper stickers which read,“Trump Is a Felon” and“Hicks Don't Mix With Politics”.

In the predominantly Republican area of northeast Ohio where he lived, he considered it his moral duty to“comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable”, reported The New York Times.

How it escalated to shooting

The political disagreement between the two men subsequently escalated into an argument and turned into a shouting match. Both men carried firearms in their cars, and the simple confrontation became a criminal matter.

Citing details from the confrontation through interviews, records and body-camera footage, the report said that both men face the possibility of imprisonment.

Jedlinsky is likely to testify in both cases as a key witness in the matter. The report described him as someone who generally avoided discussing politics as advised by his mother.

Reportedly, Mattai struggled with alcoholism in his life and would later say that he was drinking on the day of the incident.

According to cleveland19, Emmanuel John Matthews shot David Mattai in the back while he attempted to leave the dog park.

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Later, the matter reached Chardon Municipal Court, where Matthews pleaded not guilty on April 22 and posted bond, as per the news outlet.

It is reported that the victim went through multiple surgeries after the shooting incident.

“He (Mattai) saw the guy's gun. He did not reach for his. He had the door open and was trying to get Bob situated when the man shot him in the back. At that point, he did fall, but reached in and grabbed his weapon and returned fire at the man's car,” said Sally Mattai, the victim's wife.

The defence attorney reportedly claimed that Matthews was in danger and acted in self-defence.

Bainbridge Township Officer Friedrich Kaufmann testified in court.

Later, the case was transferred to Geauga County Common Pleas Court.