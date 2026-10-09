Securitize Launches Tokenized Stocks

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Financial technology company Securitize (NYSE: $SECZ) has launched tokenized U.S. stocks on its platform, starting with popular names such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: $NVDA) and Tesla (NASDAQ: $TSLA).

The available tokenized stocks are also expected to include SpaceX (NASDAQ: $SPCX) and Strategy (NASDAQ: $MSTR).

The launch comes as tokenized stocks surpassed $3 billion U.S. in onchain value, with Securitize accounting for a big share of the capital growth.

Tokenized stocks are digital representations of equities placed on a blockchain that are backed 1:1 by underlying shares in a company.

Advocates say that digital versions of stocks can be traded around the clock and offer faster settlement times.

Securitize specializes in converting traditional real-world financial assets such as stocks and bonds into digital tokens recorded on a blockchain.

The new tokenized stocks from Securitize are being launched on the Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL) network and support extended U.S. trading hours.

Securitize was the first company to debut shares both onchain and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), when it launched its own SECZ shares on the Solana blockchain.

SECZ stock has risen 17% in the past 12 months to trade at $12.66 U.S. per share.