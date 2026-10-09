Zambia: Government Mandates Electric Vehicles To Counter Fuel Price Volatility

President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that all Government institutions will now exclusively acquire electric vehicles as part of a sweeping overhaul of national energy policy.

Speaking during the official opening of 14th Session of the National Assembly, the Head of State said the measure is intended to counter global fuel price volatility worsened by geopolitical tensions. He added that to sustain essential national spending commitments such as free education, the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and social cash transfers, Government has reviewed short‐term tax relief measures by restoring excise duty on fuel.

President Hichilema said regional fuel pipeline networks with Angola, Namibia, Tanzania and Zimbabwe are being expanded to secure alternative supply routes. He further noted that Government is scaling up electricity generation capacity to 10,000 megawatts through private‐sector partnerships in transmission and distribution.

The President also announced the formation of an inter‐ministerial team to mitigate drought and flood risks, citing scientific forecasts of an active Super El Niño. He said the team will oversee the expansion of water‐harvesting infrastructure to strengthen national resilience.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House, The Republic of Zambia.