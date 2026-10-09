Twisha Sharma Death Case: Father Moves SC To Shift Trial From Bhopal To Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Bhopal, Oct 9 (IANS) Citing concerns over the initial investigation, the handling of bail proceedings and the possibility of a fair trial in Madhya Pradesh, the father of former actress Twisha Sharma has approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the trial against her husband and mother-in-law from Bhopal to Delhi.

Navnidhi Sharma (61) has sought transfer of the case from a Bhopal sessions court to a competent court in Delhi.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, who represents Twisha's family in court, told IANS that the petition is listed for hearing on October 16. According to a statement from Pandey, the petition seeks transfer of Sessions Trial No. 584 of 2026, titled CBI vs Giribala Singh and Another, from the court of the X District and Additional Sessions Judge in Bhopal to a competent court in Delhi.

A separate application has also been filed seeking a stay on the trial proceedings in Bhopal until the Supreme Court decides the transfer plea.

Twisha died at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, 2026, around five months after her marriage. Her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, retired Principal District and Sessions Judge Giribala Singh, are accused in the case.

The trial has reached the stage of arguments on framing of charges. In her petition, Navnidhi Sharma has raised concerns about the possibility of a fair trial in Bhopal, citing Giribala Singh's former position as a senior judicial officer in the city. She was also serving as president of the Bhopal District Consumer Commission at the time of Twisha's death.

The petitioner has questioned the handling of Giribala Singh's bail applications, claiming that five courts dealt with the matter over five days and that three judges returned the file or recused themselves for different reasons. She has also pointed out that the court now handling the trial had earlier granted her anticipatory bail, an order subsequently set aside by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 27.

The plea also raises concerns over the initial investigation, including the sealing of the terrace where Twisha died, the handling of ligature material during the first post-mortem and the alleged collection of CCTV footage by Giribala Singh.

The petition further refers to alleged incidents involving Twisha's brother, a serving Army officer, at Bhopal court premises on May 15, and the family's counsel at Jabalpur district court on May 22. The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the case on May 25, following which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe.

On August 14, the agency filed a chargesheet against both accused for cruelty, abetment of suicide and common intention under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The dowry-related aspect remains under further investigation.

Seeking a trial in Delhi, the petitioner has cited the CBI's investigation from the national capital, a second post-mortem conducted by an AIIMS New Delhi medical board, forensic reports issued by CFSL Delhi and the presence of the investigating officer and several witnesses in the National Capital Region.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the transfer petition on October 16.