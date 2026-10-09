UPDATE ASUS Republic Of Gamers Launches The ROG G1000 Gaming Desktop In Canada
|Model Number
|GM1000TY-DR9X3D5080WP-CB
|Part Number
|90PF0651-M00340
|Color & Chassis
| Black
104L tower with AniMe Holo holographic display fans
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|AMD RyzenTM 9 9950X3D Processor 4.3GHz (128MB Cache, up to 5.7 GHz, 16 cores, 32 Threads)
|Chipset
|AMD X870
|Graphics
| NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5080 GPU
16GB GDDR7
3 x DisplayPortTM; 2 x HDMI®
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD RadeonTM Graphics
|Memory
| 64GB DDR5 U-DIMM (2 x 32GB)
4 slots total; expandable to 128GB
|Storage
|2TB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|Cooling
| 420mm AIO liquid cooler
ROG Thermal Atrium dedicated cooling chamber
Independent CPU, GPU, and power-supply airflow paths
|Wi-Fi / Bluetooth
| WiFi 7 (802.11be), tri-band 2x2
Bluetooth® 5.4
|Ethernet
| Realtek RTL8125D-CG
10 / 100 / 1000 / 2500Mbps
|Front I/O Ports
| 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® (10Gbps)
1 x headphone jack
1 x microphone input
|Rear I/O Ports
| 4 x USB 2.0 Type-A (480Mbps)
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® (10Gbps)
2 x USB4 Gen 3x2 Type-C® (40Gbps)
1 x RJ45 Ethernet port
1 x HDMI® 2.1b
3 x audio jacks
| Expansion Slots
(includes used)
| 1 x PCIe® 5.0 x16
3 x PCIe® 4.0 x16
4 x M.2 2280 storage connectors
4 x DDR5 U-DIMM slots
|SATA
|6 x SATA 6.0Gb/s ports
|Audio
|High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio
|Power Supply
| 1000W, 80 PLUS Gold
Specified peak: 2000W
|Dimensions (W x D x H)
|29.00 x 58.27 x 61.48 cm (11.42" x 22.94" x 24.20")
|Weight
|40.00 kg (88.18 lbs)
|Included Accessories
| Gaming RGB USB keyboard (Canadian layout)
Gaming RGB USB mouse
|Ecolabels & Compliances
|RoHS
|Base Warranty
|1-year send-in warranty
|Availability
| Now available
October 9, 2026
|Where to buy
| ASUS Store
Best Buy
Canada Computers
Amazon
|MSRP
|C$9,999
NOTES TO EDITORS
ROG G1000:
ROG G1000 ASUS Store:
ROG G1000 Best Buy:
ROG G1000 Canada Computers:
ROG G1000 Amazon:
ROG G1000 Canadian Configuration: spec/?config=90PF0651-M00340
ROG Gaming Desktops:
Armoury Crate:
ASUS Store Canada:
Amazon Canada:
ASUS Canada:
ROG Canada:
ASUS Social Channels: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | ASUS Global X
About ROG
Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at .
1 MSRP is the manufacturer's suggested retail price in Canadian dollars and is subject to change without notice. Actual retail prices are determined by the retailer. Specifications, content, and availability may change and vary by region. Actual performance varies with usage and configuration. Refer to the Canadian product specifications for details on asus.com/ca-en/.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: PRESS CONTACTS Redoine Taoussi Senior Public Relations Manager...
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