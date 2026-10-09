Phifer & Company Expands Retained Executive Search For Marketing And Communications Leaders To London And The UK

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Atlas Top 9 recruiter Brian Phifer expands retained executive search to London and the UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brian Phifer, Founder & CEO of Phifer & Company, today announced that the firm is expanding its retained executive search practice to London and the United Kingdom. Phifer & Company London will serve UK-headquartered companies, private equity portfolio businesses, and global brands hiring senior marketing, communications, brand, and digital leaders in the UK market.The expansion follows growing demand from international clients and builds on the firm's track record of placing senior leaders at global organizations including Dyson, Amazon, Nvidia, Hilton, Nissan, JPMorgan, and Anthropic. Phifer was recently named one of the Top 9 Recruiters in North America by Atlas in its Recruitment Voices NA August 2026 ranking, up from a Top 12 placement in April 2026.“London is one of the most important marketing and communications markets in the world, and many of our clients are building leadership teams that span New York and London,” said Brian Phifer, Founder & CEO of Phifer & Company.“Chief Marketing Officers and Chief Communications Officers are being asked to lead across markets, cultures, and channels at the same time. We're bringing the same high-judgment, retained approach we've built over nearly three decades to organizations hiring in the UK.”Phifer & Company specializes in retained search for Chief Marketing Officers, Chief Communications Officers, and senior brand, digital, PR, and agency leadership roles. Through its Total Impact SearchTM and Confidential Impact SearchTM offerings, the firm partners with CEOs, founders, boards, and private equity firms to deliver leaders who drive growth, transformation, and brand impact.With a proprietary network of more than 150,000 marketing and communications professionals and more than 85,000 followers on LinkedIn, Phifer continues to provide market insight, compensation intelligence, and executive search expertise to organizations across North America, the UK, and beyond.About Phifer & CompanyPhifer & Company is a retained executive search firm specializing in marketing, communications, brand, digital, and agency leadership. Founded in 1997 by Brian Phifer, the firm partners with global brands, high-growth companies, and private equity portfolios in the United States and the United Kingdom to deliver exceptional leadership talent with speed, precision, and strategic insight. Phifer & Company is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at .

Kelly Snith

Phifer & Company

+1 212-242-9009

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Phifer & Company Expands Retained Executive Search for Marketing and Communications Leaders to London and the UK News Provided By Phifer & Company October 09, 2026, 15:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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