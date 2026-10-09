Cash For Houses Fresno Launches New Website To Help Valley Homeowners Sell As-Is

Licensed Fresno agent Christian Castro offers free, no-obligation cash offers and fast as-is home sales across 13 Central Valley cities.

- Christian Castro, Founder, Cash For Houses Fresno

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cash For Houses Fresno, a local home buying company founded by licensed California real estate agent Christian Castro (DRE #02195959), today announced the launch of its new website at cashforhousesfresnoca. The site gives homeowners in Fresno and the surrounding Central Valley a simple way to request a free, no-obligation cash offer on a house in any condition, without repairs, showings, agent commissions or fees.

The new website was built to make the first step of selling easier for people in situations where a traditional listing may not be the right fit. Homeowners can submit their property address, the home's condition, their reason for selling and their preferred timeline through a short online form, or call the company directly. Cash For Houses Fresno then reviews the property and presents a cash offer based on the home's current condition and local market value.

Cash For Houses Fresno buys houses as-is, which means sellers do not need to make repairs, clean out the property or prepare it for showings. Sellers choose their own closing date, and the company can close in as little as seven days when a seller needs to move quickly. Every sale closes through a local escrow company.

The company works with homeowners facing a wide range of circumstances, including inherited and probate properties, homes that need major repairs, vacant houses, rentals owned by tired landlords, relocations, divorce, and owners who have fallen behind on mortgage payments.

"A lot of the homeowners I talk to are dealing with something hard, whether that's losing a parent and inheriting a house, going through a divorce, or owning a property that needs more work than they can take on," said Christian Castro, founder of Cash For Houses Fresno. "I wanted to give people in the Valley a straightforward option. You tell me about the house, I give you a fair cash offer, and there's no pressure and no cost to find out what it's worth."

In addition to Fresno, the new website includes dedicated pages for each community the company serves: Clovis, Madera, Selma, Sanger, Reedley, Kingsburg, Parlier, Dinuba, Hanford, Visalia, Tulare and Porterville. Each page explains how a cash sale works for homeowners in that area.

Castro is a graduate of California State University, Fresno, with a degree in Real Estate and Urban Land Economics, and holds an active California real estate license. Castro founded Cash For Houses Fresno in 2018 to serve homeowners in the Central Valley who want a fast, certain sale.

Homeowners interested in a cash offer can visit the website or call 559-512-6998. There is no obligation to accept any offer.

About Cash For Houses Fresno

Cash For Houses Fresno is a locally owned home buying company based in Fresno, California. Founded in 2018 by licensed real estate agent Christian Castro (DRE #02195959), the company buys houses in any condition for cash across Fresno, Madera, Kings, and Tulare counties, with no fees, no commissions and no repairs required. Sellers choose their closing date, and sales can close in as little as seven days.

Christian Castro

CFHFCA

+1 559-512-6998

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Cash For Houses Fresno Launches New Website to Help Valley Homeowners Sell As-Is News Provided By Christian Castro, CFHFCA October 09, 2026, 15:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, World & Regional



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