El Paso Electric Announces CEO Transition

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Eli Viamontes Appointed President and CEO, Effective November 9, 2026; Kelly Tomblin to Retire Following Over 6 Years of Transformative Leadership

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- El Paso Electric (“EPE” or the“Company”) today announced the appointment of Eliecer“Eli” Viamontes as President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), effective November 9, 2026. He will succeed Kelly Tomblin, who will retire from her roles as President and CEO. To support a seamless transition, Tomblin will remain with EPE in an advisory capacity through the end of the year.

Viamontes brings to EPE more than two decades of electric utility experience. Most recently, he served as Chair, President and CEO of Entergy Texas, responsible for the utility's service to approximately 538,000 customers in 27 counties across Texas. Prior to that, he served as vice president of utility distribution operations for Entergy and held various leadership roles at Florida Power & Light. Over the course of his career, Viamontes has built a strong track record of operational excellence, serving accelerated industrial growth, modernizing the grid, and driving customer-centric reliability and affordability initiatives.

"EPE has a strong foundation and given how exceptionally well-positioned the business is for the future, the Board believes now is the right time to implement this leadership transition,” said Ed Escudero, Chairman of the Board.“Eli brings extensive industry experience, a proven track record of operational excellence, and a deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges shaping our region. We are confident he has the skills and expertise necessary to drive EPE's next phase of success, meet growing demand across our service region, and continue providing our communities with the reliability they expect.”

“I'm honored to join EPE at this pivotal moment for the Company and the broader energy sector,” said Viamontes.“Our service region is experiencing unprecedented growth, and utilities across the country are being asked to expand their systems at a rapid pace. As EPE's next CEO, my focus will be on delivering safe and reliable power that customers can count on while making the right investments to empower our region. I look forward to building on our longstanding role as a trusted energy provider and delivering outcomes that benefit our employees, customers and communities for years to come.”

Escudero continued,“On behalf of the Board, I thank Kelly for her outstanding leadership and dedication to EPE. Over the past six years, Kelly has played an instrumental role in developing and executing the Company's long-term strategic plan, expanding our renewable energy portfolio and strengthening relationships with a diverse set of customers and stakeholders across our service region. Kelly has transformed EPE into one of the premier electric utilities in the Southwest, and we are grateful that she will continue to support the Company through this leadership transition.”

“It has been a privilege to lead EPE and work alongside our incredible team in service of our customers and communities,” said Tomblin.“I'm incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together, from modernizing our infrastructure to strengthening reliability across the grid to bolstering our regional footprint. I have strong conviction that Eli's proven experience in our industry makes him uniquely qualified to serve as EPE's next leader, and I look forward to supporting him and the Company as it enters its next chapter.”

About Eliecer“Eli” Viamontes

Eliecer“Eli” Viamontes most recently served as Chair, President and CEO of Entergy Texas. Before assuming that role in November 2021, Viamontes served as vice president, utility distribution operations for Entergy Corporation. Prior to joining Entergy in 2020, he served as senior director of labor relations and corporate safety at Florida Power & Light Company, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Inc. Viamontes earned an MBA and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Florida International University in Miami. He serves on the board for the Texas Association of Business, the United Way of Greater Houston and the CEO Leaders Advisory Council for Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands, and is also a member of the Texas Private Sector Advisory Council.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric has powered the border region for over a century. Serving 473,000 customers across the El Paso and Las Cruces region, we generate, transmit, and deliver the energy that powers homes, businesses and everything in between. Our 10,000-square-mile service area stretches from Hatch, New Mexico to Van Horn, Texas, but our commitment stays local: keeping our community powered, connected and growing. Learn more at epelectric.

Jacob Reyes

El Paso Electric

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El Paso Electric Announces CEO Transition News Provided By El Paso Electric October 09, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry



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