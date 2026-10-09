Pacific Rubber & Packing Joins The Open Compute Project To Help Advance Liquid Cooling Cleanliness Standards

OCP Member

Vericlean

The maker of VeriClean SealsTM brings seal-contamination data to the OCP Community and asks a question: how clean should a wetted seal be in D2C liquid cooling?

- Bill SharrattSAN CARLOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pacific Rubber & Packing, Inc. (PRP), a precision sealing supplier to the semiconductor industry since 1979 and maker of VeriClean SealsTM, today announced it has joined the Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) as a Bronze member. PRP will work within OCP's Cooling Community to help establish an incoming particulate cleanliness standard for elastomeric seals used in liquid-cooled AI infrastructure.Every direct-to-chip cooling loop depends on hundreds of seals, gaskets and O-rings. Each one is qualified for coolant compatibility, inspected for gross defects and protected by a filter rating. None of those checks looks at what is sitting on the seal's surface. Today, no published standard defines how clean a wetted seal should be before it enters a loop that runs coolant within millimeters of the most expensive silicon in the building.PRP has already published the data. Micah Silverman, PRP's Lead R&D Engineer, has results from studies that show:- Three distinct classes of surface contamination: insoluble particulate such as dirt, dust and carbon black; oils and release films from manufacturing and handling; and living bioburden.- Variability across lots, bags and manufacturers wide enough that choosing a material or screening a supplier does not control it. Within a single bag, the cleanest and dirtiest seal can differ by orders of magnitude.- A meaningful share of seal-borne particulate falls below typical loop filter ratings, small enough to pass through and contribute to microchannel fouling. A mechanism PRP calls cyclic contamination displacement: because a seal is designed not to fill its gland, every pressurization cycle shifts it and exposes surface area the initial flush never reached. Contamination keeps entering the loop long after commissioning."The semiconductor industry learned a long time ago that cleanliness has to be specified, measured and certified, or it isn't controlled," said Bill Sharratt, president of Pacific Rubber & Packing. "Liquid cooling hasn't had that conversation about seals yet, and OCP is where it belongs. We're joining to contribute what we've measured to the Community's knowledge base for building reliable liquid-cooled infrastructure, so the engineers who design these loops have real data when they decide what "clean" should mean."PRP's VeriClean SealsTM are processed in an ISO Class 7 cleanroom using a patent-pending particulate-reduction process that removes up to 95% of surface particulate contaminants before a seal enters a cooling loop. Each order ships with documented cleanliness verification.More information, including PRP's published cleanliness thresholds and the whitepaper "The Hidden Costs of Contamination in Liquid-Cooled Systems, " is available at .About Pacific Rubber & Packing, Inc.Founded in 1979 and headquartered in San Carlos, California, Pacific Rubber & Packing, Inc. engineers and supplies precision elastomer seals, O-rings, and gaskets for the semiconductor, data center, medical device, biopharma, aerospace, and energy industries. PRP operates a ISO Class 7 cleanrooms with in-house precision cleaning and certified cleanliness processing, and its VeriClean SealsTM particulate-reduction line serves applications where surface cleanliness is mission-critical. Learn more at pacificrubber or vericlean for data center-specific content.

Michelle Murray-Smith

PRP

+1 650-595-5888

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Liquid Cooling Loops Have a Seal Contamination Problem

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pacific Rubber & Packing Joins the Open Compute Project to Help Advance Liquid Cooling Cleanliness Standards News Provided By The Vanella Group, Inc. October 09, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.