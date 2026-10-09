Home Healthcare Market Expected To Exceed $708 Billion By 2030 At 11% CAGR, Driven By Western Europe

Home Healthcare Market

Home Healthcare Market growth

Home Healthcare Market industry

The Business Research Company's Home Healthcare Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The home healthcare sector is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and shifting patient needs. Companies specializing in healthcare services, medical equipment, and digital health solutions are actively expanding their reach by integrating innovative tools to enhance patient care at home. As the demand for efficient, cost-effective, and personalized care rises, understanding the factors shaping this market is crucial for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.

Home Healthcare Market Size and Growth Outlook Through 2030

The home healthcare market is on track to surpass $708 billion by 2030. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to reach $11,335 billion by the same year, home healthcare is set to make up nearly 6% of the total market value. This segment is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% leading up to 2030, reflecting strong expansion driven by demographic and technological trends.

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Breakdown of Segments in the Home Healthcare Market

In terms of equipment, the home healthcare market is categorized into therapeutic, diagnostic, and mobility care devices. Therapeutic equipment is anticipated to be the dominant segment by 2030, representing 53% of the market or $373 billion. This growth is propelled by the increasing need for long-term respiratory and infusion therapies administered at home, home-based rehabilitation programs, chronic disease management, and the adoption of advanced therapeutic devices that promote treatment adherence and reduce hospital readmissions.

Additional segmentation includes services such as rehabilitation, respiratory therapy, infusion therapy, and others. The market is also divided by medical indications, covering cardiovascular disorders and hypertension, diabetes, respiratory diseases, cancer, wound care, and several other conditions.

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Western Europe Leads the Home Healthcare Market Regionally

By 2030, Western Europe is expected to be the largest regional market for home healthcare, valued at $261 billion, rising from $158 billion in 2025. This growth, with a CAGR of 11%, is largely due to an aging population requiring long-term home care, strong government backing of community healthcare initiatives, a preference for more affordable care alternatives to prolonged hospital stays, and an increasing number of skilled home care professionals providing personalized services.

Country-Specific Market Outlook Highlights the USA

The United States stands out as the largest single-country market for home healthcare, projected to reach $193 billion in 2030, up from $128 billion in 2025, growing at a 9% CAGR. The growth here is supported by the high prevalence of chronic diseases needing constant home monitoring, expanded reimbursement policies for in-home care, widespread adoption of remote patient monitoring and virtual care, and rising demand for customized post-acute and rehabilitative care outside traditional clinical settings.

Key Player Leading the Home Healthcare Market

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated was the top global seller in the home healthcare space in 2025, capturing a 1% market share. Its Optum Health division offers a range of home-based services, including personalized care management, virtual health solutions, in-home clinical support, and coordinated healthcare programs aimed at patients with chronic illnesses, age-related needs, and post-acute care requirements.

Market Share Distribution Among Leading Companies

The home healthcare market remains highly fragmented, with the ten largest players holding just 4% of total market revenue in 2025. Low to moderate technological and regulatory barriers have encouraged numerous providers to enter the space, fueled by rising adoption of digital health platforms, demand for tailored care, evolving reimbursement systems, and the push for scalable patient-centric delivery models. Leading firms maintain competitive strength through diversified services, strong healthcare networks, strategic partnerships, and robust care infrastructures. As the sector grows, companies will likely enhance their positions through collaborations, expanded services, digital innovation, and regional growth efforts.

Prominent companies and their 2025 market shares include:

- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated: 1%

- CVS Health Corporation: 1%

- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: 1%

- McKesson Corporation: 1%

- Amedisys Inc.: 0.4%

- AccentCare Inc.: 0.3%

- Kindred Healthcare Inc.: 0.3%

- Enhabit, Inc.: 0.2%

- Brookdale Senior Living Inc.: 0.1%

- Koninklijke Philips N.V.: 0.1%

Primary Drivers Propelling Growth in the Home Healthcare Market

One of the main growth engines for the home healthcare sector is the rising elderly population coupled with an increasing burden of chronic diseases. Older adults require extended nursing, rehabilitation, and disease management services that can be effectively delivered at home, thus reducing hospital dependency while enhancing comfort and treatment continuity. This demographic trend is expected to contribute about 2.2% to the market's annual growth.

Rising Demand for Affordable and Efficient Home Care Solutions

There is a growing preference among providers, insurers, and patients for home-based care models that decrease hospitalization costs, minimize readmissions, accelerate recovery times, and optimize resource use without sacrificing quality. This cost-effectiveness is projected to add approximately 1.8% to the yearly growth rate of the market.

Technological Advances in Telehealth and Remote Monitoring Boost Market Expansion

The proliferation of connected medical devices, wearable sensors, digital health applications, and AI-powered monitoring systems enables ongoing patient assessment, individualized treatment plans, and timely medical intervention with fewer in-person visits. This wave of technology adoption is forecasted to drive around 1.5% of the market's annual growth.

Innovations Shaping the Future of Home Healthcare

Artificial intelligence is playing a transformative role by automating workflows, enhancing care coordination, and enabling more personalized patient management. For example, in September 2025, Homecare Homebase introduced three AI-driven tools within its HCHB Intelligence Suite designed to improve home healthcare operations. These tools automate referral processing, medication documentation, and provide real-time patient risk insights, boosting operational efficiency and supporting better clinical planning.

Strategies Employed by Market Leaders to Maintain Competitive Edge

To stay ahead, companies are focusing on developing advanced home healthcare technologies that improve patient monitoring and outcomes. They are leveraging home-based care solutions to increase accessibility and efficiency, expanding infrastructure to support remote care, and adopting AI technologies that enhance coordination and personalized management.

High-Potential Areas for Growth in the Home Healthcare Industry

The therapeutic, diagnostic, and mobility care equipment segments are anticipated to offer the most significant growth prospects. Collectively, these segments are projected to add over $286 billion in value by 2030, with therapeutic care rising by $150 billion, diagnostic by $90 billion, and mobility care by $46 billion between 2025 and 2030. Drivers include advances in connected home medical devices, remote care platforms, personalized chronic disease management, AI-powered monitoring, digital care coordination, and innovations that improve patient independence and access to care.

Major Companies Operating Across the Home Healthcare Ecosystem

Key players in the home healthcare market consist of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, CVS Health Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, McKesson Corporation, Amedisys Inc., AccentCare Inc., Kindred Healthcare Inc., Enhabit, Inc., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed Inc., AdventHealth Corp., Medline Inc., OMRON Healthcare Inc., Zorgers Healthcare, Addus HomeCare Corporation, Honor Home Care Inc., Sunrise Senior Living LLC, Grand World Elder Care, Maxim Healthcare Services Inc., MediCar Home Health Services Inc., and Humana Inc.

The Broader Home Healthcare Market Ecosystem

Raw material suppliers supporting this market include Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Boston Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Olympus Corporation, Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Hillrom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Masimo Corporation, Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Getinge AB, ICU Medical, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Wholesalers and distributors active in this sector include McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Owens & Minor, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Medline Industries, LP, Concordance Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Byram Healthcare Centers, Inc., Edgepark Medical Supplies, LLC, AdaptHealth Corp., Rotech Healthcare Inc., Performance Health International Limited, Air Liquide Healthcare Distribution, Bunzl Healthcare, Patterson Medical Supply, Grainger Industrial Supply, Fisher Scientific International, Inc., VWR International LLC, Allegro Medical Supplies, Inc., HealthWarehouse, Inc., Direct Supply, Inc., Bound Tree Medical, Inc., and Enovis Medical Distribution.

End users consist of organizations like Amedisys, Inc., LHC Group, Inc., AccentCare, Inc., Enhabit Home Health & Hospice, Bayada Home Health Care, Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Kindred Healthcare, BrightSpring Health Services, Addus HomeCare Corporation, Elara Caring, Interim HealthCare Inc., Home Instead, Inc., Comfort Keepers, Right at Home, Inc., Visiting Angels, Assisting Hands Home Care, Care Advantage, Inc., FirstLight Home Care, Home Helpers Home Care, Senior Helpers, Alliance Home Health Care, Trinity Health At Home, CenterWell Home Health, Providence Home and Community Care, and AdventHealth Home Care.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



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Disclaimer: The information provided by TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd is gathered in good faith from primary and secondary sources, though accuracy cannot be fully guaranteed. The company disclaims liability for any actions taken based on its findings, which are intended as estimates and opinions rather than definitive facts or investment advice.

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Home Healthcare Market Expected to Exceed $708 Billion by 2030 at 11% CAGR, Driven by Western Europe News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 09, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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