JMI Hosts Delegation From The National Library And Archives Of The UAE

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) A delegation from the National Library and Archives of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) visited the Dr. Zakir Husain Library at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in New Delhi, as part of an academic exchange programme, an official said on Friday.

The visit provided an important opportunity for academic interaction, exchange of knowledge and discussion on the preservation, digitisation and scholarly use of manuscripts and archival resources, said Saima Saeed, JMI Chief Public Relations Officer.

"The discussions and interaction highlighted the possibilities for future cooperation between Jamia Millia Islamia and the National Library and Archives of the United Arab Emirates in the fields of manuscripts, archives, preservation, digitisation, and research," Saeed said in a statement.

University Librarian Vikas S. Nagrale introduced the visiting delegates to the rich collections and services of the Dr. Zakir Husain Library.

He particularly highlighted the library's valuable collection of manuscripts and rare documents, and explained their importance for research, scholarship, history, and cultural studies.

Nagrale also highlighted the efforts of the library towards the preservation and digitisation of manuscripts and rare documents, a JMI statement said.

He noted that these efforts are aimed at protecting the valuable heritage resources for future generations and providing wider access to researchers and scholars.

He expressed his appreciation for the visit and said that the presence of the distinguished delegation from the National Library and Archives of the UAE was a great honour for Jamia Millia Islamia.

He spoke about the academic heritage of Jamia Millia Islamia and highlighted the rich manuscript and rare-document collections of the Dr. Zakir Husain Library.

Zakiur Rahman, Former Ambassador of India and former Director of Jamia Millia Islamia's India-Arab Cultural Centre, highlighted the rich manuscript and rare-document collections of the Dr. Zakir Husain Library.

Rahman also spoke about the possibilities of academic and professional collaboration between Jamia Millia Islamia and institutions in the UAE, particularly in the areas of manuscripts, archives, preservation, digitisation, and research.

He emphasised the importance of sharing expertise, knowledge, technology, and best practices for the preservation and scholarly use of manuscripts and archival resources.

A visual presentation and showcase of the archival and manuscript collections of the Dr. Zakir Husain Library was presented to the visiting delegates, the statement said.

The delegates showed great interest in the collections and appreciated the efforts of the library in preserving these valuable heritage resources. They were particularly interested in the methods used for their conservation, preservation, digitisation, and scholarly access.

The delegation then visited the Manuscript Section of the Dr. Zakir Husain Library.

Umaima, Assistant Archivist, briefed the delegates about the library's manuscript holdings and preservation practices.

She also showcased and explained significant manuscripts, including valuable Quranic manuscripts and other rare manuscripts.

The delegates closely observed the manuscripts and learned about their historical importance, preservation requirements, and the efforts being made by the library to protect these valuable resources for future generations.

The delegation subsequently visited several important sections and facilities of the Dr. Zakir Husain Library, including the: Learning centre for Differently abled section, Text Book Section and Reading Hall, Refence and Periodical Section.

During these visits, the delegates were briefed about the collections, services, facilities, and activities of the respective sections, the statement said.