Tesla Launches Noida Experience Centre, Adds Third Touchpoint In Delhi-NCR

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Tesla on Friday announced that it has expanded its footprint in the Delhi-NCR region with the launch of a new Experience Centre at Skymark One in Sector 98, Noida, strengthening its retail presence in one of India's largest automobile markets.

The new facility becomes Tesla's third customer-facing touchpoint in the National Capital Region after its existing locations in Delhi and Gurugram.

The company said the centre will provide prospective buyers in Noida and nearby areas with another venue to explore Tesla's electric vehicle portfolio and schedule test drives.

Located at Skymark One in Sector 98, the Experience Centre will operate daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customers can also book demo drives through Tesla's website.

The facility is designed to allow visitors to view Tesla vehicles in person and experience their features before making a purchase decision.

With the addition of the Noida outlet, Tesla has further expanded its retail network in India, where it entered the market in 2025. The company's store directory currently includes locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Tesla currently sells the Model Y in India in two variants. The Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive is priced from Rs 50.89 lakh, while the six-seat Model Y L Premium All-Wheel Drive starts at Rs 61.99 lakh.

The Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive offers a claimed range of up to 500 km under the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).

The Model Y L variant comes with a six-seat configuration and all-wheel-drive capability, though actual driving range may vary depending on driving conditions and usage patterns.

The launch of the Noida Experience Centre is expected to improve accessibility for potential customers across the National Capital Region by providing an additional location for vehicle demonstrations and customer engagement.

Tesla's growing retail footprint reflects its efforts to strengthen its presence in the Indian electric vehicle market and increase visibility among prospective buyers.

The company, however, has not indicated any sales targets or projections linked to the opening of the new facility.