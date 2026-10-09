Delhi Police Denies CJP Protest, Home Secy Alerts All States On Law

Home Ministry Issues Nationwide Alert

The Delhi Police has denied permission for a protest proposed by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on October 10, following which Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has directed police chiefs of all States and Union Territories to maintain law and order and strengthen security arrangements.

In an official letter, the Home Secretary asked all States and Union Territories to coordinate with Delhi Police and take preventive measures in view of the proposed mobilisation, citing concerns over a possible attempt by CJP and its supporters to enter the national capital despite the denial of permission. It stated, "I write to draw your immediate attention to the grave law & order and public order implications arising from a proposed mass mobilization by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, scheduled for 10.10.2026. Vide an official order issued by the Delhi Police, dated 09.10.2026 (copy enclosed), the request submitted on behalf of the CJP has been categorically rejected, and the proposed assembly stands prohibited."

Reason for Protest Denial

The letter stated that Delhi Police had rejected the request for the demonstration through an official order issued on October 9. It cited procedural non-compliance and the need to adhere to the Supreme Court's directions dated July 23, 2018, in W.P. (C) No. 1153 of 2017, governing assemblies in the area.

"This order is grounded in procedural non-compliance as well as to strictly comply with the binding directions issued by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in W.P. (C) No. 1153 of 2017 dated 23.07.2018, which mandate strict adherence to established protocols governing assemblies in the area which are in place, the statement reads."

The Home Secretary's letter also alleged that CJP and its supporting parties, organisations and individuals had previously failed to comply with lawful directions during mobilisations, leading to disruptions of public order and damage to public and private property. He wrote, "Furthermore, it also mentions that the CJP and its supporting parties/ organisations/ individuals, during past events, have a documented history of non-compliance with lawful directions. Their past mobilizations from different states into Delhi have resulted in significant disruptions of public order and damage to public property/ Private property."

Intelligence Inputs and Preventive Measures

It further referred to intelligence inputs suggesting that, despite the prohibition, CJP and its supporters might attempt to enter Delhi from different States and Union Territories to disturb public peace and order. To prevent any breach of public tranquillity and safeguard critical infrastructure, the letter directed all States and Union Territories to coordinate with Delhi Police and implement immediate preventive measures within the framework of the law.

It stated, "To pre-empt any breach of public tranquility and to safeguard critical infrastructure, all States and UTs are hereby directed to coordinate with the Delhi Police and operationalize immediate preventive measures under the broad statutory and operational parameters, within the framework of the law."

It also called for continuous, real-time intelligence sharing among State and UT intelligence agencies, border transit authorities, and Delhi Police to ensure coordinated action. "Continuous and real-time intelligence sharing must be maintained between State/UT intelligence agencies, border transit authorities, and the Delhi Police to ensure coordinated action," the letter reads. The letter stressed that maintaining law and public order was a constitutional imperative and called for strict implementation of the directions to uphold the rule of law. It said that "The Ministry views the maintenance of law & order and public order as a non-negotiable constitutional imperative. Strict and uncompromising execution of the above is solicited to uphold the rule of law." (ANI)

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