PM Modi Thanks Voters For Bypoll Wins In Assam, West Bengal, Puducherry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked voters for their support following the bypoll results in Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry, saying the outcomes reflected the people's connection with the BJP-NDA's governance agenda. In a post on X, Modi referred to the Lok Sabha result in Assam's Nagaon and the Assembly bypoll results in West Bengal's Nandigram and Rejinagar, expressing gratitude to voters for their continued support.

PM Modi Thanks Voters on X

Gratitude to the people for their continuous blessings! The Lok Sabha result of Nagaon (Assam) and Assembly results of Nandigram as well as Rejinagar (West Bengal) show yet again that the people have a deep-rooted connect with the good governance agenda of BJP-NDA. I congratulate the victorious BJP candidates and also applaud the hardwork of our Party Karyakartas. I also congratulate our valued NDA ally, the AINRC, for their win in Thattanchavady in Puducherry. This mandate will give us added strength as we work tirelessly for the welfare of the people and to fulfil their aspirations for a brighter and more prosperous future. @BJP4Assam @BJP4Bengal - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2026

“Gratitude to the people for their continuous blessings! The Lok Sabha result of Nagaon (Assam) and Assembly results of Nandigram as well as Rejinagar (West Bengal) show yet again that the people have a deep-rooted connect with the good governance agenda of BJP-NDA,” wrote PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the victorious BJP candidates and party workers, while extending his wishes to the All India NR Congress (AINRC), an NDA ally, for its victory in Puducherry's Thattanchavady Assembly constituency. He said the results would strengthen the alliance's efforts to work for public welfare and fulfil people's aspirations.“I congratulate the victorious BJP candidates and also applaud the hardwork of our Party Karyakartas. I also congratulate our valued NDA ally, the AINRC, for their win in Thattanchavady in Puducherry. This mandate will give us added strength as we work tirelessly for the welfare of the people and to fulfil their aspirations for a brighter and more prosperous future,” PM added.

Official Bypoll Results

According to official data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered decisive victories in the West Bengal Assembly bypolls, with Hasi Rani Rath winning the Nandigram seat with 1,64,427 votes and a margin of 1,22,753 votes, while Sakharav Sarkar won Rejinagar after securing 1,29,914 votes, with a margin of 75,816 votes.

In Puducherry's Thattanchavady Assembly constituency, AINRC candidate Ashok Anand emerged victorious, securing 13,358 votes and winning by a margin of 8,482 votes.

Meanwhile, in Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, BJP candidate Devasish Sharma was leading comfortably with 6,91,804 votes and a margin of 1,57,804 votes, according to the available election data.

Reason for Bypolls

Bypolls were held in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, as well as in Chengalpattu district and Dharapuram (SC) in Tiruppur district in Tamil Nadu. The by-election was held on October 6.

The Rejinagar seat fell vacant following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir, who had also secured victory from Nowda. The Nandigram seat fell vacant after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari won from two constituencies in the state Assembly elections earlier this year and chose to retain the other seat.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat, which was won by the Congress in the 2019 and 2024 general elections, fell vacant after Pradyut Bordoloi left the party, joined the BJP and later won the Dispur Assembly constituency in the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections. (ANI)

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