BULL INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Webull Corporation Investors Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Webull Corporation (“Webull”) (NASDAQ: BULL, BULLW). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that: (1) Webull's mainland China operations were not limited to research and development and technical support functions, but rather Webull's software development, data pipelines, and core engineering depended on PRC-based personnel and on infrastructure subject to Chinese law; (2) Webull's ownership structure, technical workforce, technology infrastructure, cross-border data routing, financing, and compliance structure were structurally tied to China; (3) as a result, Webull's representations that its principal business operations were based in the U.S. and that its U.S. customer data was insulated from non-U.S. access materially overstated the Company's independence from the PRC; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about Webull's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Webull shares between April 26, 2025 and October 6, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm's website at for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 7, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey D. Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

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