NCPL INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Netcapital Inc. Investors Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Netcapital Inc. (“Netcapital”) (NASDAQ: NCPL). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that: (1) over the Class Period, Netcapital improperly recognized material revenues from what were, in reality, sham consulting agreements with entities controlled by Defendant John Fanning; (2) the consulting agreements were backdated and in some cases forged, and Netcapital Advisors provided little if any meaningful consulting services; (3) the Portfolio Company transactions were improperly undisclosed related-party transactions involving John Fanning; (4) Netcapital's certifications pursuant to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 were false; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about Netcapital's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Netcapital shares between December 15, 2021 and September 3, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm's website at for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 7, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey D. Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

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