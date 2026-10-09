Bealls Inc. Launches First-Ever National Brand Campaign: For The Haul Of It

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New creative platform celebrates the thrill of off-price shopping while building brand awareness

BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bealls Inc. is inviting shoppers everywhere to rediscover the joy of the treasure hunt with the launch of its new integrated marketing campaign, "For the Haul of It," a new brand platform designed to introduce more shoppers to the retailer. Operating stores under the bealls, Home Centric, and Bealls Florida banners, Bealls Inc. is the fourth largest off-price retailer in the country.

The campaign debuts October 9 and marks the company's most significant brand awareness initiative to date. Developed to showcase the fun and excitement of discovering name brands, unexpected finds and exceptional value, "For the Haul of It" celebrates a truth that off-price shoppers know well: shopping isn't a task, it's a hunt. The campaign is rooted in Bealls' consumer insight that the experience of finding something unexpected at a great value can be just as rewarding as the purchase itself.

Building brand awareness is a top priority as Bealls Inc. expands its footprint to more than 650 stores across 23 states, reaching new markets beyond its historical roots. The campaign addresses a critical growth opportunity, particularly as the company competes among more widely recognized retailers for share of mind among shoppers who may be discovering bealls, Home Centric and Bealls Florida for the first time.

"Bealls has built a loyal following among shoppers who enjoy discovering name brands, unexpected finds and exceptional value," said Leana Less, senior vice president of marketing. "As we continue to enter new communities across the country, we want to introduce more people to what makes us special. 'For the Haul of It' celebrates our guests and the joy they experience when they shop our stores. Whether you're looking for something for yourself, your kids, your home, a special occasion or your next adventure, there's a place for you in this campaign and a place for you at Bealls."

Featuring an energetic cast of shoppers representing multiple generations and shopping styles, the campaign introduces a playful collection of "haul personalities," inspired by the many ways guests approach the treasure hunt. From deal seekers and strategic planners to fashion lovers and family shoppers, the creative reflects the diverse households that rely on Bealls to outfit their families for less while discovering great brands and unexpected finds.

The campaign's flexibility is a key component of its long-term strategy. While the October launch focuses on the core "For the Haul of It" platform, the creative will evolve throughout the year while maintaining consistent visual branding and messaging.

That evolution begins in November with the introduction of "Happy Haul-idays," a holiday extension of the campaign that brings seasonal energy to the creative. A centerpiece of the holiday work is a playful sing-along inspired by the familiar tune of "Jingle Bells," featuring a lighthearted twist on the Bealls name and pronunciation that is designed to increase brand recall among existing and prospective guests.

The campaign will coincide with activation of a new Bealls mobile app, representing the next phase of guest engagement and loyalty efforts. The app is intended to help create a more connected shopping experience for the omnichannel guest. It also supports broader business objectives around loyalty, guest acquisition and lifetime value. Under Less' leadership, Bealls Inc. has focused on evolving its marketing strategy to combine data, creativity and technology while building stronger emotional connections with guests and increasing brand recognition.

"'For the Haul of It' is designed to make the Bealls brand more visible, more memorable and more relevant," Less said. "We want more people to see us, recognize us, remember us and ultimately visit us. Marketing creates the reason to come, and our stores create the reason to return."

About Bealls Inc.

Headquartered in Bradenton, Florida since 1915, Bealls Inc. is a family operated company, led by fourth-generation Chairman and CEO Matt Beall. The company operates 650 retail stores in 23 states under the names bealls, Bealls Florida, and Home Centric, and online at bealls.com and beallsflorida.com. Its commitment to value has earned national recognition, including placement on Forbes' Best Brands for Value list and USA TODAY's list of America's Best Loyalty & Rewards Programs. To learn more about Bealls, Inc., please visit .

Contact:

Suzanne Santangelo

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