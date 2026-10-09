Giant Eagle And Market District Partner With Renowned Chef Curtis Stone To Launch Exclusive New Chef-Crafted Meal Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Introducing "Dine In with Curtis Stone" Chef-Crafted Meals, Ready in Minutes

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giant Eagle and Market District today announced a new culinary collaboration with internationally acclaimed chef, restaurateur and television personality Curtis Stone, bringing customers a fresh and convenient way to enjoy chef-crafted meals at home. The partnership debuts with the launch of Dine In with Curtis Stone, a line of premium refrigerated meals developed by Stone and available only at Giant Eagle and Market District stores.

Designed for busy customers who want exceptional flavor without sacrificing convenience, Dine In with Curtis Stone delivers complete, single-serve meals that can be heated and enjoyed in as little as five minutes. Developed by Stone himself, the new meal range brings his chef-led expertise to everyday dining occasions, offering restaurant-inspired flavors made for real life.

"At Giant Eagle and Market District, we're always looking for new ways to bring exceptional food experiences to our customers," said Ruth McLennan, Vice President of Market District and Fresh at Giant Eagle. "Our collaboration with Curtis Stone allows us to offer convenient, high-quality meals created by one of the world's most respected chefs. Dine In with Curtis Stone makes it easier than ever for our customers to discover great taste, even on their busiest days."

Each meal is built around carefully selected ingredients, bold flavors and satisfying portions, combining premium quality with an approachable personality that reflects Stone's signature cooking style. The Dine In with Curtis Stone lineup features eight distinct meals inspired by restaurant-quality cooking, including:



Pulled Pork with Mac & Cheese

Indian-Style Butter Chicken with Turmeric Rice

Hearty Turkey Chili with a Wild Rice Blend

Tangy Thai-Style Pork with Jasmine Rice

French-Style Beef Stew with Mashed Potatoes and Herb Butter

Tender Chicken and Mushrooms with Cheesy Polenta

Mediterranean-Style Turkey Bites with Orzo Spaghetti and Meatballs in a Pomodoro Sauce

"I love the idea that you can put a delicious meal on the table in minutes. With the Dine In and Crafted meal ranges, I've created the kind of food I love to eat - comforting, full of flavor and made with quality ingredients. I've tested and tweaked every dish until it was just right," said Curtis Stone. "Life gets busy for all of us, so having something delicious you can get on the table in minutes is always a big win. I'm really proud of these meals and so excited for Giant Eagle and Market District customers to be the first to enjoy them. Bon appétit!"

Dine In with Curtis Stone meals are now available exclusively at participating Giant Eagle and Market District locations. These easy, high-quality, convenient meals start at $10.99.

The launch marks the beginning of a broader collaboration between Curtis Stone, Giant Eagle and Market District focused on delivering elevated, chef-crafted food experiences that combine convenience, quality and great taste. The next product line in the collaboration, Crafted by Curtis Stone, will offer a range of premium, shareable protein-led main courses and is expected to launch later this year.

Attachments



Dine In with Curtis Stone Product Packaging Chef Curtis Stone

CONTACT: Jannah Drexler Giant Eagle, Inc. 412.967.4551...