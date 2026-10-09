(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENDEAVOUR REPORTS TRAGIC LOSS OF LIFE AT ITY MINE London, 9 October 2026 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“Endeavour” or the“Company”) regrets to report that an employee at its Ity mine, in Côte d'Ivoire, was found unresponsive in the processing plant and subsequently passed away on 7 October, despite medical efforts to resuscitate him at the mine site clinic. Endeavour has launched a comprehensive investigation and will report on the findings of this investigation within its Q3-2026 results. Mining and processing activities at the Ity mine continue uninterrupted. The health, safety and welfare of our colleagues remain our top priority, and we extend our sincere sympathies and support to our employee's family, colleagues and friends. CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries: For Media Enquiries: Jack Garman Brunswick Group LLP in London Vice President of Investor Relations Carole Cable, Partner +44 203 011 2723 + 44 207 404 5959 ... ...



ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world's senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

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261009 - NR - Ity Loss of Life