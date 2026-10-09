How To Tell Whether An E-Commerce Brand Has Outgrown Its In-House Customer Support



Transcom's Retail Peak Resilience Index finds cost per order can triple while order volume doubles in operating models tuned to an average week Promotion backlogs, coverage gaps and routine contacts crowding out retention work are the clearest signs a growing brand needs a different support model

Denver, CO, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cost per order can triple while order volume doubles in retail and e-commerce operating models tuned to an average week, according to the Retail Peak Resilience Index from Transcom, an AI and digitally enhanced customer experience (CX) services provider. For a growing e-commerce brand, that pressure usually lands in customer support first. The team that handled last year's volume comfortably starts running days behind after every sale, and the head of customer experience spends more of each week hiring than improving service. Those are early signs that an in-house support model is starting to strain.

"Support models built for an average week expose their limits during a promotion," said Jack Meek, Chief Client Officer for the Americas and APAC at Transcom. "Analyze what the team leaned on during the last spike. Overtime puts a premium on every contact, and short-term hires need recruiting and training for a few weeks of work."

How to tell when promotion backlogs and hiring strain have outgrown an in-house e-commerce support team

The first sign is a pattern rather than a crisis. Response times hold for most of the month, slip for several days after each promotion or product drop, then recover. A team sized for the average week fills the gap with overtime and temporary hires who may arrive after the spike has already passed, and each of those hours costs more during the brand's busiest sales days.

Hiring strain can arrive alongside it. Each agent added in-house needs recruiting, onboarding, tools, quality review and eventually a team lead. A support leader carrying all of that has little time left for the service itself.

What a brand should look for instead is capacity planned against its own promotion calendar, and peak-season elasticity is measurable. One global fashion and lifestyle retailer supported by Transcom runs a stable team of 250 agents that scales to 450 within two to three weeks for launches and seasonal peaks, and has held a 90% CSAT score across 16 years of that rhythm.† Any partner under consideration should be able to produce a ramp record like that from a comparable program.

Who answers e-commerce customers who message overnight, on social media or from a new country?

A brand expanding to a new country receives messages after business hours, and social media adds a queue the team may not be staffed to answer. Those obstacles can increase refund requests and negative reviews when response times slips.

Social can become a primary support channel. For one subscription-based online fashion retailer supported by Transcom, nearly half of all customer interactions across Europe and the United States now happen on social channels, where Transcom's team holds an 85% customer retention rate against 75% on the brand's other channels.† For brands seeing the same shift in their own contact mix, an email-and-business-hours support model can leave an important customer channel uncovered. Transcom's omnichannel contact center solution bring social media and chat support into one operation, with coverage 24/7 in 99+ languages.

AI handles order-status questions so outsourced agents can focus on retention

Order-status and return-label requests can take up a large share of an agent's shift. A damaged delivery or a membership about to lapse then waits behind them, even though such conversations play an important role in customer retention and conversion. Handled well, those conversations can protect retention and customer value. A membership-based global retailer supported by Transcom raised chat retention from 63% to 72%.†

The practical fix is to let AI resolve and route the routine wor, with a person in the loop for anything that needs judgment, so trained agents spend their hours where revenue is at stake.

What a growing e-commerce brand should outsource first and keep in-house

A growing e-commerce brand can outsource part of its customer support and keep the rest in-house. A workable split keeps a small in-house team responsible for tone and escalations while a partner carries volume and extended hours. The same model should absorb growth in channels too. A new marketplace or a second brand ought to add volume to an existing operation without requiring a new inbox or toolset.

"Keep a small team of your own close to the brand and let a partner carry the volume and the hours," Meek said. "Make that call while your people are still strong enough to teach a partner what your customers expect."

Operations and CX leaders can check where their own model stands with the free eight-question stress test in the Retail Peak Resilience Index.

† Figures reflect results documented by Transcom at transcom.com; outcomes vary by program, market, and scope.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: How do I know if my e-commerce business should outsource customer support?

Answer: Watch how the team performs in the weeks that matter most. Response times that slip after every promotion, support leaders spending more time hiring than improving service, messages that wait overnight or go unanswered in new markets, and routine order questions crowding out retention conversations all point to a model sized for an average week. In operations built that way, cost per order can triple while order volume doubles, so the transition is easier to plan before peak season than in the middle of it.

Question: What should an e-commerce brand outsource first?

Answer: Start with work that grows with order volume and follows clear rules: order status, returns, delivery questions and after-hours coverage. Keep policy decisions, high-value customers and escalations in-house until the partner has learned the brand. Transcom covers social channels and new markets with 24/7 support in 99+ languages, so a brand can expand without building a separate team for each market.

Question: Can a growing brand keep part of its customer support in-house?

Answer: Yes. A practical split keeps a small in-house team responsible for tone, policy and escalations while an outsourcing partner handles volume, extended hours and additional languages. The in-house team teaches the partner the brand and keeps judgment on the hardest cases close. Before signing, ask how the partner will share quality data, so both teams score customer conversations against one standard and the two sides of the operation can be compared with the same numbers.

About Transcom

Transcom provides AI and digitally enhanced customer experience (CX) services to some of the world's most ambitious brands. More than 300 clients globally, including disruptive e-commerce players, category redefining fintechs, and technology legends rely on us for on-, off-, and nearshoring services. Transcom's over 30,000 employees work in 80+ contact centers and work-at-home networks across 29 countries, creating brilliant experiences in customer care, sales, content moderation and backoffice services. We help our clients drive their brands forward, customer satisfaction up and operating costs down. For more information, visit transcom.com.

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