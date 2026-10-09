Marwynn Signs MOU With Omnix To Supply AI Computing And Evaluate Real-World Asset Securities Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marwynn and its affiliates, including NexaCore Technologies, to serve as the preferred supplier of AI compute and AI services to the OmniX digital asset trading platform during an 18-month phased evaluation

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MWYN) ("Marwynn" or the "Company") today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with OmniX Technologies Ptd. Ltd. ("OmniX"), a singapore company as the owner and operator of the OmniX digital asset trading platform, to evaluate cooperation in artificial intelligence ("AI") computing infrastructure, AI applications and data analytics, and real-world asset ("RWA") securities infrastructure. Under the MOU, Marwynn, primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary NexaCore Technologies, Inc. ("NexaCore"), would supply computing capacity and AI services for the AI workloads of the OmniX platform, subject to the negotiation of definitive agreements.

The OmniX platform offers crypto spot and futures trading and plans to expand its multi-asset, wallet, and brokerage-related services. It is also working on integrating RWA securities into its digital asset trading infrastructure. The platform's AI agent, quantitative, risk, surveillance, and prediction functions require computing capacity, model serving, data processing, and analytics. Marwynn formed NexaCore in April 2026 to provide AI computing infrastructure and related technical services, and the MOU gives NexaCore a defined framework to scope, pilot, and potentially contract for that work.

"NexaCore was built to run demanding AI workloads, and a trading platform is about as demanding as it gets: risk, surveillance, and prediction models that have to perform around the clock," said Yin Yan, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of Marwynn. "The MOU puts a disciplined process around that opportunity. We will specify the requirements first, run pilots with measured results second, and sign definitive agreements only where the pilots support them."

Areas of Cooperation

The MOU identifies six areas the parties will evaluate:



AI infrastructure and compute supply: supply by Marwynn, directly or through NexaCore, of computing capacity for OmniX's AI workloads, including model training, fine-tuning, inference, and model serving, with defined capacity, availability, and service levels.

AI applications and data analytics: joint development of AI services for the OmniX platform, including agent orchestration, risk and margin analytics, fraud and market abuse detection, and valuation and risk modeling for RWA instruments.

RWA securities infrastructure: design of an operating model for the issuance, custody, trading, settlement, and servicing of RWA instruments, specification of an initial product, and mapping of regulatory requirements by jurisdiction.

Distribution and market development: use of the OmniX platform as a distribution layer for products developed under the MOU, and investor education materials, in each case subject to applicable law.

Regional market entry: evaluation of a regional hub for AI, computing, and digital financial services serving the Caribbean and Latin America, including the applicable regulatory and licensing pathways. Corporate and capital markets matters: evaluation of structures through which Marwynn's U.S. listing may support the cooperation and, if the parties agree, evaluation of a strategic investment or other corporate transaction. No investment or transaction has been agreed upon.



Phased Evaluation

The parties expect to proceed in four phases, with a joint coordination committee deciding at each review point whether to proceed, adjust, suspend, or discontinue each workstream:



Phase 1 (Mobilization), within 30 days of signing: form the coordination committee, adopt an information-sharing protocol, and set workstream charters.

Phase 2 (Assessment), days 31 to 120: specify AI and compute requirements and service levels, design the AI applications, and complete the RWA operating model, regulatory mapping, and distribution plan.

Phase 3 (Pilot), months 5 to 9: run one or more limited pilots, including a pilot of AI or compute supply or of an AI-enabled product, with measured results. Phase 4 (Implementation), months 10 to 18: potentially negotiate and execute definitive agreements for workstreams that the parties elect to pursue.



During the term of the MOU, Marwynn and its affiliates will be OmniX's preferred supplier of compute services and AI services for the OmniX platform, and OmniX will be Marwynn's preferred provider of RWA securities trading infrastructure, multi-asset account technology, and related platform services, in each case in markets where both parties hold the required licenses. Each party must first meet the other party's qualifying requirements before engaging a third party. Either party may end these preferred-partner obligations on 30 days' written notice.

Status of the MOU

The MOU has an initial term of 18 months and may be terminated by either party on 60 days' written notice. The MOU is a statement of the parties' present intentions. It is generally non-binding, except for provisions relating to preferred-partner status, regulatory compliance, confidentiality, intellectual property, AI and data security, costs, governing law, and certain other customary matters. The MOU creates no obligation to invest, fund, supply, purchase, or implement any project. No pricing, revenue share, investment amount, or other commercial terms have been agreed upon, and there can be no assurance that the parties will enter into any definitive agreement or that any pilot or commercial arrangement will result. Additional information is available in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, which includes a copy of the MOU.

About Marwynn Holdings, Inc.

Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MWYN) is a Nevada holding company headquartered in Irvine, California. Through its subsidiaries, Marwynn operates in food and beverage supply chain management through FuAn Enterprise, Inc., electronic waste reverse supply chain services through its EcoLoopX platform, and AI computing infrastructure and technical services through NexaCore Technologies, Inc. The Company focuses on asset-light, scalable platforms across the supply chain, technology, and circular economy markets. For more information, visit .

About OmniX

OmniX is a digital asset trading platform serving global cryptocurrency users. The platform offers cryptocurrency spot and futures trading and plans to expand into U.S. stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), U.S. Treasury-related real-world assets (RWAs), and Web3 services. OmniX aims to bring digital assets and traditional financial markets together through a unified multi-asset trading experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the expected phases, timing, and outcomes of the cooperation contemplated by the MOU, the supply of computing capacity and AI services by NexaCore, the development of RWA securities infrastructure and products, and any potential strategic investment or corporate transaction. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Important factors include, among others: the non-binding nature of the MOU and the possibility that the parties will not enter into definitive agreements on acceptable terms or at all; the ability of either party to terminate the MOU or the preferred-partner arrangements on short notice; the outcome of pilots; the Company's limited operating history in AI computing infrastructure and its ability to obtain the computing capacity, power, and capital needed to supply AI workloads; the evolving and uncertain regulation of digital assets, tokenized securities, crypto derivatives, and AI in the United States and other jurisdictions, including licensing requirements that may limit or prevent the contemplated activities; the business, regulatory, and financial condition of OmniX; the Company's ability to manage growth and integrate new businesses; the availability of financing; changes in economic and market conditions; competition; litigation; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on July 30, 2026 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and readers should not place undue reliance on them. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

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