The Wall Street Minute & The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up New York Edition Welcomes Special Guests, Calvin Coyles, Christy Dinapoli, Herb Meiner, Russ Davis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Airs on USA Today and New York Daily News

New York, NY, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York City has long been a meeting point for capital, entrepreneurship, media, and ideas from around the world. Its financial and business communities continue to attract founders, investors, executives, and innovators who are building companies, exploring new opportunities, and influencing conversations across industries. As these leaders look for meaningful ways to share their experiences beyond their immediate networks, media platforms can play an important role in connecting their perspectives with broader audiences.









Against this backdrop, The Wall Street Minute and The Rhonda Swan Show, led by internationally recognized media strategist and Unstoppable Branding Agenc CEO Rhonda Swa, will feature entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors, and changemakers as part of the“Wake Up New York” Edition, highlighting their work, insights, and perspectives on business and innovation.

The series provides a platform for featured guests to discuss their experiences, expertise, and views through conversations connected to the business community. Topics may include entrepreneurship, wealth creation, leadership, legacy, investment, and the broader impact of innovation, allowing audiences to hear directly from individuals working across different fields.

With its focus on conversation and visibility, the initiative brings together business leadership, financial perspectives, and media storytelling in one of the world's most influential commercial centers. The diverse group of featured guests represents different industries and professional backgrounds, offering a range of viewpoints on the opportunities, challenges, and ideas shaping the current business environment.

The featured guests in this Wake Up New York edition of The Wall Street Minute & The Rhonda Swan Show bring diverse perspectives, experiences, and areas of expertise to the upcoming conversations.

Calvin Coyles is the founder and CEO of WILD Success, an 8-figure personal development and coaching business spanning 170+ countries. Named the $100 Million Disruptor by Forbes Australia, he's shaking up the $50 billion personal development industry through online learning, community, and cutting-edge technology. A global bestselling author, award-winning entrepreneur, angel investor, and international speaker with postgraduate training in Neuroscience and Psychology from King's College London, Calvin's work has transformed over 200,000 lives worldwide. A loving husband and devoted father, he's passionate about sharing the skills and tools of human transformation with people everywhere.



Christy DiNapoli brings four decades of music industry expertise to his role as President and CEO of West Village Entertainment & Technology. He began his career with the concept, creation, and direction of Little Texas, the first self-contained multi-platinum country rock band, and went on to earn three Grammy nominations, more than 20 airplay awards, and a CMA Producer of the Year honor. He continues to oversee and work with his music publishing catalog with over two thousand copyrights and more than seventy releases by major recording artists. For over two decades, he has pioneered music technology, from peer-to-peer notification systems to digital retail models and re-synthesized sound. He organized the first MP3 lawsuit to protect copyright owners. Today, he architects the Music Industry Community (MIC), a platform unifying artists, musicians, producers, venues, and industry professionals in one place.



Herb Meiner is an entrepreneur, executive, and strategic builder with 40 years of experience spanning infrastructure, real estate, hospitality, investment, and emerging technology. His career began in structural and civil engineering, shaping a disciplined, systems-driven approach to business and execution.

Today, he leads BVR Group Asia, an integrated ecosystem connecting real estate, hospitality, wellness, lifestyle, digital ventures, finance, and professional services. His leadership philosophy centers on Building Valuable Relationships and creating long-term value through integrated businesses and strategic partnerships.



Russ Davis is the Founder of Marketing for Shiba Inu, a globally recognized cryptocurrency strategist and blockchain marketing executive with extensive experience in Web3 marketing, community development, and strategic partnerships. #InRussWeTrust has become a signature associated with Russ and his work in building and marketing the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

His Web3 track record includes taking over Shiba Inu's marketing in February 2021, when the project had a market capitalization of approximately $2 million, and helping drive its global marketing and community expansion as it grew to approximately $40 billion within eight months.

As Global Strategic Advisor to BVR ONE, Russ brings his global industry experience, strategic perspective, and extensive Web3 network to support BVR ONE's international growth, ecosystem development, and global positioning. His involvement strengthens BVR ONE's efforts to build strategic relationships, expand its international community, and accelerate the adoption of its Real World Asset (RWA) ecosystem.

As the Wake Up New York edition prepares to air, the featured guests will contribute their experiences and viewpoints to a broader discussion about entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership, and the ideas shaping the future of business.







About Unstoppable Branding Agency

Unstoppable Branding Agency (UBA) is a global leader in media and branding, with offices in Beverly Hills, New York City, Panama City Beach, and Bali. Founded and led by visionary CEO Rhonda Swan, UBA empowers thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives to amplify their influence worldwide. The agency secures high-profile visibility across top-tier media outlets and influential financial networks, positioning clients as trusted authorities in their industries. Through strategic storytelling, targeted media placements, and innovative digital campaigns, UBA helps brands expand their reach, strengthen their credibility, and leave a lasting impact on their audiences.



Media Contact:

Unstoppable Branding Agency

310‐729‐5578

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