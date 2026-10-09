Pickleball Executive Samin Odhwani Finds Freedom On And Off The Court With EVO ICL At Tylock Nasser Vision

Samin Odhwani, Major League Pickleball (MLP) Commissioner

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tylock Nasser Vision (TNV), a multi-location ophthalmology and vision correction practice serving the Dallas–Fort Worth area, announced today that Samin Odhwani, a Major League Pickleball (MLP) Commissioner, has become a brand ambassador for the practice following his EVO ICL procedure earlier this year. Odhwani's role overseeing pickleball events across the country keeps him on the move - often managing an outdoor tournament in Austin one weekend and an indoor venue in New York City the next. For years, that meant juggling contacts and glasses through every climate, lighting condition, and time zone. After his procedure at TNV, he says that struggle disappeared.

"The surgery has been life-changing," Odhwani said. "It's given me the chance to be able to play at all times of day, at all times of night, indoor, outdoor. Wherever I go, I'm actually able to see."

Odhwani chose EVO ICL over traditional LASIK after weighing the two options against the demands of his career and travel schedule. The moment the procedure's impact became real, he said, came just minutes after leaving the operating room.

"I told my wife when I got done with the procedure, and I walked into the hallway, and I almost inherently want to reach for my glasses - and I was like, wait a second, I don't need those anymore," Odhwani said. He described a second moment the following morning, waking to see his two-year-old daughter without reaching for a contact lens case first. "I just woke up, and I could see the world."

Odhwani, who has since referred several friends, family members, and fellow pickleball professionals to TNV, encourages anyone considering vision correction to weigh the short-term recovery against the long-term benefit.

"You're solving for something that's probably one of the most important aspects of your life, which is being able to see," he said. "It's a short-term loss for uncapped upside in terms of joy and happiness."

"What Samin experienced is what we mean when we say freedom starts with clear vision. He's on the road constantly, competing and working in every kind of lighting and climate - EVO ICL gave him one less thing to manage so he could focus on everything else. That's the outcome we aim for with every patient who walks through our doors." - Dr. Taj Nasser, Medical Director, Tylock Nasser Vision

About Tylock Nasser Vision

Tylock Nasser Vision is a multi-location ophthalmology and vision correction practice with offices in Irving and McKinney, Texas, led by Medical Director Dr. Taj Nasser. The practice offers advanced procedures including EVO ICL and LASIK, guided by the belief that clear vision is the foundation of a full life. Freedom Starts with Clear Vision.

Amanda Kincaid

Tylock Nasser Vision

+1 972-258-6400

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Pickleball Executive Samin Odhwani Finds Freedom On and Off the Court with EVO ICL at Tylock Nasser Vision News Provided By Tylock Nasser Vision October 09, 2026, 14:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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