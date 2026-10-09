Schumacher-Kish Invites Area Families To Free Preplanning Seminars At Its Onalaska Chapel

Free, no-obligation sessions at the 907 Sand Lake Road chapel help Coulee Region families learn the basics of funeral preplanning.

ONALASKA, WI, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is inviting area families to a series of free preplanning seminars at its Onalaska chapel, located at 907 Sand Lake Road. Open to the community and offered at no cost or obligation, the sessions are designed to make funeral preplanning approachable-giving neighbors a relaxed, pressure-free setting to learn how planning ahead works and why so many families find peace of mind in doing it.Funeral preplanning allows individuals to document their wishes, ease the emotional and financial burden on loved ones, and make thoughtful end-of-life planning decisions calmly, well before the need arises. The seminars walk attendees through the essentials in plain language, with the firm's team on hand to answer questions and explain the benefits of planning ahead."So many families tell us they've been meaning to plan ahead but simply didn't know where to start," said the owner of Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services. "These seminars take the mystery and the pressure out of the process. There's no cost, no obligation, and no sales pitch-just honest information, a warm meal, and the chance to ask the questions that matter most to your family."Attendees at each free seminar can expect:Clear, plain-language education. A friendly overview of how funeral preplanning and end-of-life planning work, including the choices available and the questions worth considering.A free funeral planning guide. Every guest receives a complimentary preplanning checklist to help organize their wishes and make sure no important step is overlooked.A free eBook. Attendees also take home a free eBook packed with helpful guidance on planning ahead-theirs to keep and share with family.A complimentary meal-and zero pressure. Guests enjoy a meal on the house in a comfortable, no-obligation setting, with seating limited so each family gets personal attention.The seminars rotate between one of Schumacher-Kish's three area chapels serving families in Onalaska, La Crosse, and La Crescent, Minnesota. With deep roots in the Coulee Region and generations of family ownership behind it, Schumacher-Kish has long been a trusted name for compassionate, dignified care-and the seminar series reflects that same commitment to serving the community well before the need arises."Planning ahead is one of the most caring gifts you can give the people you love," Scott Kish added. "We'd be honored to sit down with our neighbors, share a meal, and help them take that first step with confidence."Seating is limited and an RSVP is required. Community members can reserve a spot at an upcoming seminar by RSVPing online or by calling the Onalaska chapel at (608) 782-1252. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services' Onalaska chapel is located at 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, WI 54650.

Scott Kish

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services

+1 (608) 782-1252

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Schumacher-Kish Invites Area Families to Free Preplanning Seminars at Its Onalaska Chapel News Provided By FirstCall Marketing October 09, 2026, 14:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Religion



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