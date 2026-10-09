- Brian Kafenbaum

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Phoenix Data Security Inc., DBA Phoenix Cyber, has been awarded a task order from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to provide engineering and operational support for the agency's enterprise Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), and File Content Analysis (FCA) programs. Through this effort, the company will help strengthen DLA's zero trust data protection program to discover, classify, monitor, and protect sensitive information.

Under the award, Phoenix Cyber will deliver cybersecurity engineering, analytics, and operational support services designed to enhance data protection capabilities, improve visibility into data risk, and support the agency's evolving security requirements.

“DLA plays a critical role in supporting the nation's military readiness and global logistics operations,” said Brian Kafenbaum, Founder and Managing Partner of Phoenix Cyber.“We are proud to continue our partnership with DLA and help advance its mission through innovative data protection and cybersecurity solutions.”

Building on more than a decade of support to DLA, this award represents Phoenix Cyber's second task order prime contract win with the agency. Following a competitive evaluation process, a total of eight offers were received, and Phoenix Cyber's proposal was determined to represent the best value to the government.

The task order was awarded under the DLA JETS 2.0 contract vehicle, a multiple-award contract designed to provide a broad range of information technology services and solutions in support of DLA's global mission.

Brian Kafenbaum

Phoenix Cyber

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Phoenix Cyber Awarded $3.7M Contract to Support Data Loss Prevention and File Content Analysis for DLA News Provided By Phoenix Cyber October 09, 2026, 14:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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