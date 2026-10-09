TOPDON USA Introduces Two Versatile Inspection Scopes For Demanding Automotive, HVAC, And Plumbing Applications

TOPDON USA

The VIS002 and VIS002 UV improve visibility in hard-to-reach areas for demanding automotive, HVAC, and plumbing inspections.

TOPDON USA introduced two versatile inspection scopes, the VIS002 and VIS002 UV

- Chad SchnitzFAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TOPDON USA ( ), a leading provider of cutting-edge automotive diagnostic tools, technology, and software, introduced two versatile inspection scopes designed to improve visibility in hard-to-reach areas for demanding automotive, HVAC, and plumbing inspections. The two Vehicle Inspection Scopes (VIS) include the VIS002 (products/vis002 ) and VIS002 UV (products/vis002uv ), which are now available through TOPDON's national distribution network.“Our goal at TOPDON is to continually expand our product portfolio with innovative tools that help technicians and inspectors tackle more jobs with greater ease and confidence,” said Chad Schnitz, vice president at TOPDON USA.“Adding the VIS002 and VIS002 UV to our lineup gives customers versatile inspection capabilities that complement our existing diagnostic solutions and fill an important need in every toolbox. Our engineers have designed these scopes to offer the right combination of technology, functionality, and accessibility, ensuring users spend less time working around limitations and more time getting the job done.”The TOPDON VIS002 is a high-performance inspection scope designed to offer precise visuals in hard-to-reach areas. It features an ultra-slim 5.5 mm probe with 210° two-way articulation for bending around corners and other obstacles. The 4.3-inch IPS color display provides sharp images with vivid color reproduction, helping technicians examine components from multiple angles. The probe features an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, along with additional oil resistance. Automatic overheat protection helps safeguard the camera during inspections. Users can also adjust the brightness to reduce glare on reflective surfaces, improving visibility in dark, confined spaces. The VIS002 also includes hook and magnet attachments to retrieve dropped screws, clips, and other small metal pieces.Engineered for extremely low-light or dark spaces, TOPDON's VIS002 UV offers bright white LED illumination and 365 nm UV illumination to help technicians identify leaks using compatible fluorescent dyes and verify hidden security markings. Its 210° articulating camera and semi-rigid probe navigate around obstacles while displaying clear images on a 4.3-inch IPS screen. Built with an IP67-rated probe, it's adaptable enough to be used for automotive, HVAC, plumbing, building maintenance, and UV inspection applications.The VIS002 and VIS002 UV both feature photo and video capture capabilities, allowing technicians to document damaged components, leaks, wear, and other issues. Captured images and videos can be shared with customers to illustrate inspection findings, support additional testing, and help determine necessary repairs.The TOPDON VIS002 specifications include:.8 white LEDs.210° (two-way) articulation.90° Field of View (FOV).15–100 mm Depth of Field (DOF).IP67 rating for probe head and probe cable.4.3-inch IPS display.5.5 mm camera diameter.1 MP camera resolution.32 GB storage included; supports up to 128 GB.1 m (3.3 ft) probe reachThe TOPDON VIS002 UV specifications include:.3 white LEDs and 3 UV LEDs.365 nm UV wavelength.210° (two-way) articulation.62° Field of View (FOV).40–60 mm Depth of Field (DOF).IP67 rating for probe head and probe cable.4.3-inch IPS display.8.5 mm camera diameter.0.3 MP camera resolution.32 GB storage included; supports up to 128 GB.1 m (3.3 ft) probe reachAbout TOPDON USAFounded in 2017 and based in Fairfield, New Jersey, TOPDON USA is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians and DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has more than 250 industry-leading engineers and owns more than 600 patents and software copyrights. The company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information, visit .Follow TOPDON USA on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

Aaron Cook

TimePiece PR & Marketing

+1 214-520-3430

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TOPDON USA Introduces Two Versatile Inspection Scopes for Demanding Automotive, HVAC, and Plumbing Applications News Provided By TOPDON Technology USA, Inc. October 09, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Retail, Technology



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